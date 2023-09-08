Man Who Killed His Mom's Boyfriend — and Accidentally Recorded Murder on Voicemail — Gets 85 Years

Cody Allen Wade was convicted of stabbing Carl Haviland, his mother's boyfriend, to death in front of her

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

Published on September 8, 2023 04:13PM EDT
Cody Wade
Cody Wade. Photo:

Clay County Jail

An Indiana man who reportedly recorded a voicemail while murdering a man was sentenced to 85 years in prison Wednesday, according to court records.

Cody Allen Wade was convicted of murder on Aug. 3, according to the sentencing order reviewed by PEOPLE. He was convicted of killing Carl Haviland, his mother’s boyfriend, in June 2020. At the time, he was on parole for arson, the order said.

In the sentencing order, Clay County Superior Court Judge Robert A. Pell wrote that Wade had stabbed Haviland multiple times in front of his mother. 

FOX 59 reported that before the incident, prosecutors said Wade left a voicemail on his mother’s phone but failed to hang up, meaning the entire incident was recorded. The outlet reports that the recording was played for the jury.

Prior to the stabbing, per the sentencing order, Wade left a cookout and walked to his mother’s house, stopping along the way at another man’s house, telling the man he was about to kill someone.

“The defendant repeatedly stabbed Carl Haviland not only in front of the defendant's own mother but did so in spite of her efforts to physically prevent him from committing the crime,” wrote Judge Pell.

The order also states that after stabbing him, Wade kicked and taunted Haviland. According to the sentencing document, Wade was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

Wade was sentenced to 60 years for the murder, with an additional 15 years added since he was found to be a habitual offender. He also received an additional ten years for two separate counts of felony battery on a public safety official with injury and five years, and was given concurrent sentences for three other charges: felony battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. 

Wade will receive credit for the days he's already served in jail, the order said.

