Ill. Man Killed His Wife Accidentally While Cleaning Gun, Then Turned Weapon on Himself, Police Believe

Laurie Hendrickson, 60, and Simeon Hendrickson, 61, of Bolingbrook, Ill., died on Saturday

By Hilary Shenfeld
Published on July 20, 2023 11:07AM EDT
crime scene
Photo:

Getty Images

A man who taught firearm training classes accidentally shot and killed his wife while cleaning his gun, then turned the weapon on himself and died by suicide, according to police.

Simeon Hendrickson, 61, of Bolingbrook, Ill., was in his home about 5:45 p.m. Saturday working on one of his handguns when it "accidentally discharged and the round struck his wife," Laurie Hendrickson, 60, according to Bolingbrook police.

"Simeon Hendrickson then took his own life with the handgun and was pronounced dead at the scene," police say.

Police initially went to the home for a report of a man who accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun and while on the way, "additional information indicated two shots had possibly been fired and a second person may have been shot," according to reports.

Simeon Hendrickson was pronounced dead on the scene, and Laurie Hendrickson was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police say.

Their son grieved their loss in a Facebook post. "They were loved and respected by many and were the greatest parents anyone could have ever ask for," Derek Hendrickson wrote.

According to public posts on Hendrickson's Facebook page, he taught concealed carry classes at a suburban Chicago facility.

There were 549 accidental gun deaths in the U.S. in 2021, the most recent year for which complete data is available, according to the Pew Research Center.

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.

