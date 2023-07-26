Mich. Man Who Admitted to Killing and Dismembering His Neighbor's Dog Gets 60 Days in Jail

Thomas Middaugh pleaded guilty on felony charges of killing and torturing an animal

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on July 26, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Thomas Middaugh mug shot
Photo:

Michigan State Police/Facebook

A Michigan man who fatally shot his neighbor’s dog in February before cutting off the animals head and legs was sentenced on Monday after previously pleading guilty.

Thomas Middaugh, 44, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with two-days credit and two years of probation, according to court documents from the 28th Circuit Court, Wexford County. 

He previously pleaded guilty on May 31 to a third-degree charge of attempting to kill or torture animals, according to local news station WPBN-TV.

Judge Jason Elmore handed down the sentencing, saying it was "concerning that [Middaugh] cut off the dog's legs and decapitated him and I can't find anywhere where that makes sense," the outlet reported. 

Middaugh said during the hearing in front of the dog’s owners, Justin and Samantha Olds, that he wanted to “apologize for the whole situation,” per the outlet.

Thomas Middaugh mug shot

Michigan State Police/Facebook

According to a March press release from Michigan State Police, the Olds had reported that their 7-year-old dog named Bear was killed in Wexford Township on February 4. The couple told police that the black Labrador retriever had “wandered off the property” the day before.

The Olds followed their dog’s tracks to a pool of blood in the snow at a neighboring property, which also had tire tracks leading up to where the dog had been, per the release.

Michigan State Police determined that Middaugh had shot Bear multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle before he “cut the head and legs off the dog, wrapped it in a tarp and put it inside a box that he hid inside his barn.”

The Olds' told the Traverse City Record Eagle that Bear was a family pet with a gentle nature.

They also noted that the dog had his collar and tags on, indicating that he belonged to their family — which made it illegal under Michigan law for Middaugh to harm the animal unless the dog was killing livestock on his property. The Olds' told the publication Bear was not killing livestock.

"Sixty days is better than nothing in our eyes," Samantha Olds told WPBN-TV following Middaugh’s sentencing. "Nothing is ever going to feel like enough, but it was something."

