Man Jumps to His Death from Roof of Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City

Police confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident happened on Thursday evening just after 9 p.m. local time

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya
Melissa Montoya is an associate editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in USA Today, The News-Press, The Naples Daily News, The Miami Herald and WINK News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 11:26AM EDT
Pedestrians walk outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 5, 2013.
Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City. Photo:

Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man jumped to his death from the roof of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Thursday night. 

NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident happened just after 9 p.m. local time at 80 Columbus Circle.

"He is seen on video walking into the hotel, then takes the elevator to the top, makes his way to the roof and jumps from the roof,” Antonetti told PEOPLE. 

Antonetti said there didn’t appear to be anything that had happened outside the hotel that contributed to him going to the roof, ‘like an argument on the street."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandarin Oriental hotel entrance in Manhattan NYC
Mandarin Oriental hotel entrance in Manhattan.

Alamy

The man is yet to be identified, but authorities said he appeared to be in his 30s or 40s. The police added that there is currently no timeline for when he will be identified. 

"That appears to be the extent of what we know at this time,” Antonetti added Thursday.

According to the New York Post, the man appeared to have been wearing pajamas at the time that he jumped. The height he jumped from is reported as 750 feet.

Columbus Circle, NYC, NY, USA
Columbus Circle, New York City.

Alamy

The outlet also reports that he did not appear to be a guest at the Mandarin Oriental or living in its residences. 

The hotel is a five-star establishment and is located in Manhattan. It sits on the top 19 floors of the 55-story Deutsche Bank Center tower. 

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Hall-of-Fame Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret speaks as a banner bearing his name is added to the rafters of KeyBank Cente
Buffalo Sabres Broadcaster Rick Jeanneret Dead at 81 After Multi-Organ Failures: ‘He Will Be Loved Forever’
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovespian missing in Alaska
Alaska Police Searching for Tennessee Couple Missing on 50th Birthday Vacation
Crystal Finn attacked by Otters
'Succession' Actress Crystal Finn Says She Was Attacked by Otters: 'The Bites Really Hurt'
A man reacts as he sits on the Lahaina historic banyan tree damaged by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023
150-Year-Old Banyan Tree That 'Meant Everything' to Many Still Standing After Maui Fires
Electricians work on power lines in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii,
Maui Death Toll Reaches 111 as Evidence Suggests Power Lines May Have Started Fire
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Raw Oysters and Saltwater
Katie Hoedt California TV Producer, 23, Dies After Falling 30 Feet from Rope Swing into Lake
Calif. TV Producer, 23, Dead After Falling 30 Feet from Rope Swing into Lake: 'It's Just Devastating'
Teen Identified After Deadly Texas Boat Crash
Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Texas Boat Crash: 'Tragic Loss'
Mom Drowns Trying To Save One From Waterfall Son While Father Rescues Another From Boulders
Mass. Mom Drowns Trying to Save Son Who 'Slipped and Fell' During Family Outing at Waterfall
A Goodhue police car is parked outside City Hall on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
Entire Minnesota Police Department Resigns Over Low Pay and 'Harsh Reality' of Job
Fire Lahaina Maui Hawaii 08 11 23
St. Louis Honeymooners Escape Maui Fires, Donate to Help Residents
Kahului Maui, Monday, August 14, 2023 - Melissah Shishido hugs a donor while gathering supplies at Costco for Lahaina residents.
After Fire Destroyed 'Sacred Place' Lahaina, Native Hawaiians Face 'Unimaginable' Trauma (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra is stepping away from NYC restaurant SONA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Stepping Away from Her N.Y.C. Restaurant (Exclusive)
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
60 People Found in Single Home Seeking Refuge from Maui Wildfires Now 'Reunited with Their Families'
Brandy L. Horner, Pull Tractor Death
Mom, 33, Dies After Getting Hit in the Neck by Projectile While Watching Tractor Pull at Fair
Dr. Rez and Chrissy Lovitt
Hawaii Fire Heroes (Including a Boat Captain and a Doctor) Detail 'Apocalyptic' Scenes: 'I’m Still Numb'