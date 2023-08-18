Man Jumps to His Death from Roof of Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City

A man jumped to his death from the roof of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on Thursday night.

NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident happened just after 9 p.m. local time at 80 Columbus Circle.

"He is seen on video walking into the hotel, then takes the elevator to the top, makes his way to the roof and jumps from the roof,” Antonetti told PEOPLE.

Antonetti said there didn’t appear to be anything that had happened outside the hotel that contributed to him going to the roof, ‘like an argument on the street."



Mandarin Oriental hotel entrance in Manhattan. Alamy

The man is yet to be identified, but authorities said he appeared to be in his 30s or 40s. The police added that there is currently no timeline for when he will be identified.

"That appears to be the extent of what we know at this time,” Antonetti added Thursday.

According to the New York Post, the man appeared to have been wearing pajamas at the time that he jumped. The height he jumped from is reported as 750 feet.

Columbus Circle, New York City. Alamy

The outlet also reports that he did not appear to be a guest at the Mandarin Oriental or living in its residences.

The hotel is a five-star establishment and is located in Manhattan. It sits on the top 19 floors of the 55-story Deutsche Bank Center tower.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

