California Man Hospitalized After 'Mystery' Illness During Trip to the Philippines: 'It Is Traumatizing'

Armando Ramos, 53, is fighting for his life after developing a “mystery” respiratory illness while visiting the Philippines

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 02:08PM EDT
Armando Ramos
Armando Ramos. Photo:

GoFundMe

A California man is fighting for his life after being overcome with a “mystery” illness during a trip to the Philippines.

In early August, Armando Ramos, 53, left his home in Chula Vista, San Diego, to visit Manilla, Philippines, following the death of his mother. 

While focusing on funeral arrangements, the father of three — who had no underlying health conditions — started experiencing flu-like symptoms, struggling with fatigue and a sore throat, according to ABC10 News

Five days later, Ramos was rushed to the hospital.

The software engineer was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before being intubated and placed on a ventilator. 

Armando Ramos
Armando Ramos.

GoFundMe

His condition continued to deteriorate, leading to a collapsed lung, inflammation in his brain, complications with his heart and liver, and the beginning stages of kidney failure, according to his family.

Ramos tested negative for COVID and the flu, and his family was only told that he has some type of respiratory infection. His daughters, Emma and A.J., admitted that they “feel helpless” without any answers, comparing it to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now it's a mystery … every day, we still don't know what's happening to him,” Emma told the outlet. “It is traumatizing, in the sense, when the pandemic first occurred, nobody knew what was happening. You’re kind of just treating the symptoms, but not getting to the source of it. That's what it feels like is happening right now.” 

“It’s a cruel deja vu with the pandemic ... Every day, anticipating his state and not knowing, it's scary,” A.J. added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Doctors are continuing to run tests on Ramos. Although he remains in critical condition, his family said he’s showing signs of progress with his kidneys and oxygen levels.

His daughters said he will likely be in the ICU for at least another two weeks, and their mother has flown to the Philippines to be by his side.

A GoFundMe account, which has already garnered over $20,000, was created in order to help cover medical expenses for Ramos and hopefully have him return to the United States. 

“He’s so stubborn, he's going to fight,”  A.J. told the outlet while Emma added, “We're going to fight by his side.”

Related Articles
Lily Lindsay - reaction to veneers.
UK Woman Develops Severe 'Elephant Skin' Rash for 10 Months After Allergic Reaction to Dental Veneers
Man Killed by Peloton
Peloton Bike Fell on a Man and Killed Him 'Instantly,' His Mother Claims in New Lawsuit
Debbie Allen
Legendary Performer Debbie Allen on Her Mission to Prevent Blindness: 'This is Personal for Me' (Exclusive)
Steph Aston
Woman, 33, Dies of Genetic Disorder a Doctor Said She Was Faking
Doja Cat Clarifies She's 'Completely Fine' After Sharing Photo Wearing a Neck Brace
Doja Cat Insists She's 'Completely Fine' After Sharing Photo Wearing a Neck Brace
TikToker Stephanie Hoffman Went from Chronic Illness to Lifting 540 lbs. At the Gym
TikToker with Chronic Illness Cries After 'Super-Hardcore' Gym-Goer Offers Her Encouragement: 'He Made My Day' (Exclusive)
Kelly Osbourne Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'It's Just the Shape of My Face' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvPyun1rs6J/?img_index=2
Kelly Osbourne Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'It's Just the Shape of My Face'
Kendra Wilkinson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Bad Moms" at Mann Village Theatre on July 26, 2016
Kendra Wilkinson Went to Emergency Room After Suffering Panic Attack in L.A.
Lucinda Daniels, California mom on life support after collapsing on football field tending to injured son
Mom of 4 Who Died of Brain Aneurysm at Son’s Football Game Donates 4 Organs: 'She Saved Lives'
Whitney Port Says She's Struggling with Depression, Not Eating Disorder
Whitney Port Says Her Nutritionist Believes She's Suffering from Depression, Not an Eating Disorder: 'Validating'
A sign in support of abortion rights stands outside of Women and Teens Healthcare, a clinic that provides abortion services, in North Miami Beach, Florida on July 7, 2022.
Crowdfunding Saves Florida Abortion Clinic After State Agency Imposes $193,000 Fine
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne at Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour At Press Conference At His Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Jack Osbourne Says Sharon Osbourne’s 'Like a Car' with Plastic Surgery: 'Every 5,000 Miles, Mom Goes in for a Tune-Up'
Chelsea Handler's Eye Swells Shut from Wasp That Bit Her 'While I Was Minding My Own Business'
Chelsea Handler's Eye Swells Shut from Wasp That Bit Her 'While I Was Minding My Own Business'
Surgeons performing C-Section in operating room.
6-Inch Surgical Tool Found Inside Mom’s Body 18 Months After Cesarean Section
Cody Rigsby and childhood photo with his mom
Peloton’s Cody Rigsby On Being Raised By a Bipolar Mother Who Struggled With Addiction (Exclusive)
Whoopi Goldberg attends Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 10, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ Season 27 Premiere After COVID Diagnosis