Man Helps Daughter with One Arm Rescue Mom Who Was Dangling Off Oregon Trail: 'Very Scary'

Footage of the harrowing scene shows Taylor Root helping the distressed woman to safety after she fell off a trail at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

By
Published on June 15, 2023 06:25PM EDT

A man came to a woman’s rescue after she fell off a trail in Oregon — and it was all caught on camera.

Taylor Root was collecting footage for his YouTube channel when he passed a mother and daughter on a trail about a mile from Multnomah Falls, according to FOX affiliate KPTV.

Moments later, Root heard a call for help and he told the outlet he immediately raced over toward the sound.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Root said that when he got to them, he found the woman had "slipped over the edge of a cliff."

Footage showed the woman's daughter holding on to her mother with all her might. “I’ve got her by the foot,” the daughter said in the clip.

At one point, Root asked the daughter to hold on to both of her mother’s feet, to which she responded, “I can’t, I only have one arm.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The woman who fell off the trail was worried she would die, but luckily, Root was able to help bring her to safety.

“I was able to hoist her up, grabbed her arm and lifted her up on top of me,” he told KPTV.

Afterwards, the woman was shaken up, but okay, and the group could be heard remarking in the video that the entire ordeal was "very scary."

In a video posted on social media, Root said he felt fortunate to have been in the "right place" at the "right time."

He went on to share that he recently got what turned out to be a very spot-on fortune. "You will have an opportunity to shine this week," he said, reading the fortune. "They're right every time."

Located in Columbia River Gorge, Multnomah Falls is the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, with over two million visitors each year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service.

The gorge spans 80 miles and is upwards of 4,000 feet deep in some spots, according to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Office.

Timed Use permits are required to access the Multnomah Falls area from May 26 to Sept. 4, 2023, the USDA Forest Service said.

Related Articles
Eina Kwon Crime Scene
Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Killed in Random Shooting in Downtown Seattle
Keaton Winn #67 of the San Francisco Giants pitching in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 13, 2023
San Francisco Giants Pitcher Makes MLB Debut in 1st Time Ever at Big League Ballpark
Enterning Burned Area sign near the corner of Poudre canyon road (CO-14) and Pingree Park Road (63E) at Bellvue, Colorado
2 Dead, 1 Child Left with 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Vehicle Falls Off Mountain Road in Colorado
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
dillon dooling teen gets stabbed day after graduation
Authorities Searching for Answers After California Teen Is Killed the Day After Graduating High School
Misha
Dad Speaks at Funeral of Teen Who Rescued His Family from Rip Current: 'Thank You for Saving My Kids'
One Person Reportedly Dead in Washington State Movie Theater Shooting
Teen Reportedly Killed in Washington State Movie Theater Shooting
Victor Rodriguez, Body of Teen Who Went Missing While Swimming in NJ Lake Was on Scavenger Hunt That Went Astray
High School Senior Found Dead After Swimming in N.J. Lake Was on 'Scavenger Hunt That Went Astray’
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Nikola Jokic’s Father Had to Convince His NBA Champion Son to Focus on Basketball Instead of Horse Racing
Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023
9 Injured in Denver Shooting Amid Nuggets Championship Celebrations
BLUE BLOODS
Gregory Smith, Melissa Gilbert, Kim Cattrall React to Treat Williams' Death: His 'Spirit Was Infectious'
Duke the Cat Joins San Francisco International Airport's Wag Brigade
San Francisco Airport Adds First Cat to Its Therapy Animal Team that Comforts Travelers
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird react during her jersey retirement ceremony on June 11, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Megan Rapinoe Serenades Fiancée Sue Bird as 'Simply the Best' at Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Steven Phan and his wife Brittany, California Man Drowns While Snorkeling in Hawaii
Man Drowns on Honeymoon as Couple's Belongings 'Stolen' During Rescue: 'Absolutely Devastating'
Kouri and Eric Richins
New Details Emerge About Utah Mom Who Wrote a Children's Book on Grief After Allegedly Killing Her Husband
Santiago Peak in Cleveland National Forest
Calif. Woman Dies Trying to Keep Teen Who 'Slipped' from Going Over Waterfall Ledge