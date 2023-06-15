Man Helps Daughter with One Arm Rescue Mom Who Was Dangling Off Oregon Trail: 'Very Scary'

A man came to a woman’s rescue after she fell off a trail in Oregon — and it was all caught on camera.

Taylor Root was collecting footage for his YouTube channel when he passed a mother and daughter on a trail about a mile from Multnomah Falls, according to FOX affiliate KPTV.

Moments later, Root heard a call for help and he told the outlet he immediately raced over toward the sound.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Root said that when he got to them, he found the woman had "slipped over the edge of a cliff."

Footage showed the woman's daughter holding on to her mother with all her might. “I’ve got her by the foot,” the daughter said in the clip.



At one point, Root asked the daughter to hold on to both of her mother’s feet, to which she responded, “I can’t, I only have one arm.”



The woman who fell off the trail was worried she would die, but luckily, Root was able to help bring her to safety.

“I was able to hoist her up, grabbed her arm and lifted her up on top of me,” he told KPTV.

Afterwards, the woman was shaken up, but okay, and the group could be heard remarking in the video that the entire ordeal was "very scary."

In a video posted on social media, Root said he felt fortunate to have been in the "right place" at the "right time."

He went on to share that he recently got what turned out to be a very spot-on fortune. "You will have an opportunity to shine this week," he said, reading the fortune. "They're right every time."

Located in Columbia River Gorge, Multnomah Falls is the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, with over two million visitors each year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service.

The gorge spans 80 miles and is upwards of 4,000 feet deep in some spots, according to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Office.

Timed Use permits are required to access the Multnomah Falls area from May 26 to Sept. 4, 2023, the USDA Forest Service said.

