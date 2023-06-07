Wife Called 911 After Husband Texted that He Was Being Held Hostage. An Hour Later, He Was Found Dead

A Colorado father of two who told his wife he was being held hostage by a stranger in his car was later found slain in a parking lot.

Per the Colorado Springs police blotter, officers responded to a shooting Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, two deceased males were located.

A press release issued by attorney Harry Daniels identified one of the men as Qualin Campbell, describing Campbell as a crime victim.

Daniels tells PEOPLE he believes Campbell, 32, was held hostage by an unidentified homeless person who gained access to his vehicle without consent, prompting Campbell to text his wife for help.

According to the release, Campbell's wife, Talija Campbell, called 911 “nearly an hour earlier to report that her husband had been taken hostage after receiving a desperate message from her husband reading, ‘911. Send Please!’ The message also included Campbell’s location and a picture of the man who had [allegedly] taken him hostage.”

Campbell was found dead an hour later from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, per the release.

The release continues, “This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life, his wife called 911, the police were less than a mile away, but they never responded.”

“Let’s be clear. If the police don’t respond to a hostage situation, none of us are safe,” the release reads.

The Colorado Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.