Man Handcuffs Himself to Buckingham Palace Gates, Police Say as They Clear the Area

Police have responded after a man handcuffed himself to the gates of Buckingham Palace, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s official royal residence in London.

The City of Westminster Police shared the news in a two-part statement via Twitter on Thursday, breaking down the developing situation.

“At around 17:23hrs [5:23 p.m. local time] a man approached the gates of #BuckinghamPalace & handcuffed himself to them. Officers in the area immediately approached the man, believed aged in his 30s, who began threatening to harm himself,” the Twitter thread read.

"LAS [London Ambulance Service] are also on scene. Police are trying to speak to the man & bring the situation to a swift conclusion to ensure his safety and welfare," officials continued.

According to the BBC, Met Police officers have cleared the area. The network said that the unidentified man approached the gates of the royal residence around 5:30 p.m. local time before cuffing himself to the entryway.

As authorities secure the area, the King and Queen are hundreds of miles away. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are currently in Scotland for the first Royal Week of the new reign. The couple is continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending a special summer week in Scotland each summer, which was highlighted by a coronation celebration on Wednesday.

The King and Queen stepped out in Edinburgh for special processions and National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral honoring their May 6 crowning in London. Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the event, where King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland, the country’s crown jewels.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication on July 5. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

The church service was shorter and smaller than the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May, and Princess Kate in particular seemed to embrace the more relaxed atmosphere. The Princess of Wales, 41, chatted and whispered to Prince William from their place in the congregation — and even playfully tapped his backside.



While the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to England for William to play in the Royal Charity Polo Day on Thursday, King Charles and Queen Camilla stayed in Scotland.

The royal couple made a slew of engagements on Thursday, making back-to-back visits to tour The Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, Lochcarron of Scotland tartan production hub in Selkirk and explore the marketplace in the royal burgh.