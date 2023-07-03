Man Gets Out of Prison, Then Allegedly Confesses to 2002 Killing of Ala. Mom and Her 6-Year-Old Son

The investigation into a 2002 Alabama killing allegedly got an unexpected break when, according to police, a Florida ex-convict allegedly confessed to the crime.

In 2002, Alabama officers responded to a 911 call and discovered the bodies of Monica Rollins, 23, and her 6-year-old son, Dalton Rollins. Monica was in her third trimester of pregnancy when she was found stabbed to death in her home in Heflin. Rollins' 3-year-old son was found unharmed in the home.

Decades passed without an arrest. In 2014, Heflin officer A.J. Benefield told AL.com that the double-murder was the worst crime he had ever seen. “Not a day goes by that we aren't talking about this or working on it in some way,” he told the news outlet. “It's very near to our hearts."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Now, Lewis Landon Spivey, who served a 15-year-sentence for an unrelated crime in Florida, has allegedly confessed to the double homicide, as reported by AL.com. NBC reports he was only recently released from prison after serving time for robbery and aggravated assault.

CBS reports Spivey is charged with two counts of murder. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Spivey has been booked for about a week at the Cleburne County jail without bond according to Heflin police. In a statement on behalf of Mayor Robby Brown, Chief Ross McGlaughn offered his condolences to the family of Monica and Dalton.

“Hopefully this will bring you some sense of closure to this awful chapter in your lives.”

