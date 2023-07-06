Man Found Dead in Car with 2 Flat Tires and Broken AC at Death Valley National Park amid Extreme Heat

A California man was found dead inside a car at Death Valley National Park, and officials say extreme heat is believed to have led to his death.

A maintenance worker with the National Park Service (NPS) found the 65-year-old man “unresponsive” inside the sedan around 10 a.m. local time on Monday, according to a news release from the NPS shared on Wednesday.

The worker had walked out to the stranded car, which was located “about 30 yards off road from North Highway,” park officials said.

Tracks from the sedan were reportedly found along the road shoulder and rocky berm, and at one point appeared to swerve further off the road.

The car had two flat tires and a broken air conditioning system, according to the NPS. The vehicle’s front driver-side window was rolled down when it was found, as well, which was " further indication that the air conditioning was not functioning when the man was driving."

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to their initial investigation, heat-related illness “may have caused the driver to run off road,” according to the park service.

The Inyo County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Temperatures on Sunday reached 126°F in the Death Valley area, and only dipped to about 98°F at night, park officials said.

On average, about 702 heat-related deaths are recorded in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Heat-related illnesses include cardiovascular and respiratory issues, renal failure, electrolyte imbalance, kidney stones, preterm birth and more.

Heat-related deaths are oftentimes due to heat stroke and other related conditions, as well as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cerebrovascular disease, which impacts blood flow to the brain, the CDC says.

Older adults are among those who are more prone to heat-related illnesses and deaths. Young children, pregnant people, athletes, outdoor workers and people with heart or lung conditions are also at increased risk.

