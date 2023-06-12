Man Drowns on Honeymoon as Couple's Belongings 'Stolen' During Rescue: 'Absolutely Devastating'

"While snorkeling tragedy struck," loved ones wrote of Steven Phan, 49

By
Published on June 12, 2023 03:10PM EDT
Steven Phan and his wife Brittany, California Man Drowns While Snorkeling in Hawaii
Steven Phan and his wife Brittany. Photo:

GoFundMe

Just months after saying "I do," a California's woman's husband died while the couple were celebrating their honeymoon in Hawaii.

Steven Phan, 49, drowned while snorkeling with wife Brittany at Electric Beach in Nānākuli on June 1, according to Fox and CW affiliate KHON-TV. The couple had tied the knot in Mexico less than three months earlier on March 20, reported San Francisco station KRON-TV.

"While snorkeling tragedy struck," read a message shared on a GoFundMe page started to support the family.

The couple were snorkeling near the shore when Phan disappeared under the water, per ABC affiliate KITV.

Phan was found unresponsive and pulled out of the water by bystanders who performed CPR while waiting for first responders, according to KHON-TV.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded just before 10:30 a.m. local time, per the outlet. When they arrived, the man was in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

As rescue operations were underway, police said that the couple's rental car and belongings were taken, reported NBC affiliate KNTV.

"As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven’s belongings were stolen," read a message on the GoFundMe page. "The thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental."

Police told KHON-TV an investigation is ongoing.

The outlet reported that the beach does not currently have a lifeguard stand, but that according to a local city council member, one will be added in early September.

Steven Phan and his wife Brittany, California Man Drowns While Snorkeling in Hawaii
Steven Phan.

GoFundMe

Phan's death has been "absolutely devastating" for Brittany and her family, according to loved ones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven," according to the GoFundMe, which has raised over $26,000 as of Monday. "Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all.”

Funeral services for Phan are scheduled for Tuesday in Campbell, Calif.

Related Articles
Santiago Peak in Cleveland National Forest
Calif. Woman Dies Trying to Keep Teen Who 'Slipped' from Going Over Waterfall Ledge
collapsed section of the I-95 highway on June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
I-95 Lanes Collapse in Philadelphia, Causing Travel Delays That Will Last Months: 'Complete Devastation'
Accident or crime scene cordon tape police line do not cross.
9 People Wounded During ‘Targeted' Shooting in San Francisco's Mission District
tristan-beaudette.jpg
Calif. Man Sentenced to 119 Years in Prison for Murder of Research Scientist Camping with His Daughters
Amanda Giraldi Utah Teen Beauty Pageant Contestant Stripped of Crown
Utah Teen Stripped of Pageant Title Days After Win Over 'Clerical Error': 'It's Unfair'
Mc Donalds French Fries
McDonald’s French Fries Mystery! L.A. Neighborhood Questions Who Is Sending Residents Free Food Deliveries
Identical Triplets, 18, Graduate from High School -- and Theyâre Going to Same N.Y.C. College!
Identical Triplets, 18, Graduate High School — and They're All Going to Same N.Y.C. College!
Javier Calderon, Grandfather of 3 Identified as Construction Worker Who Died After Being Crushed by Wall
'Irreplaceable' Grandfather of 3 Dies After Being Crushed by Cinder Block Wall at Calif. Work Site
Pile of pennies
Couple Finds Stash of 1 Million Pennies While Cleaning Out L.A. Home: ‘They Kept Everything’
Tourists parasail in the Red Sea waters off of Egypt's southern resort city of Hurghada on June 8, 2023, where a Russian tourist was mauled by a shark
Russian Man Dies After Being Mauled by Tiger Shark in Rare Attack Near Egyptian Red Sea Resort
'Heroic' Georgia Girl Saves Unresponsive Grandfather from Drowning in Pool
'Heroic' Girl, 10, Saves 'Unresponsive' Grandfather from Drowning in Pool — Then Calls 911
NYC timelapse
'Almost Unbelievable' Time-Lapse Shows N.Y.C. Skyline Get Consumed by Wildfire Smoke: Watch
Grace and Christina Farrell, Teen's Dress Saved from House Fire Before Taylor Swift Concert
Firefighters Go Inside Burning Home to Save Teen’s Dress for Taylor Swift Concert: 'Speechless'
Keely Shaye Smith (L) and Pierce Brosnan (R) attend the Los Angeles special screening of "DalÂ­land" at Culver Theater on June 07, 2023
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Brosnan Look Chic in L.A. as They Step Out for Screening
Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Proposes a 28th Constitutional Amendment on Gun Safety — Here’s What Happens Now
Dad Dies After Saving Son From Fla. Rip Current While Celebrating DaughterÃ¢ÂÂs Birthday
Dad of 4 'Died a Hero' After Saving Son from Rip Current on Trip to Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday