Man Drowns on Honeymoon as Couple's Belongings 'Stolen' During Rescue: 'Absolutely Devastating'

Just months after saying "I do," a California's woman's husband died while the couple were celebrating their honeymoon in Hawaii.



Steven Phan, 49, drowned while snorkeling with wife Brittany at Electric Beach in Nānākuli on June 1, according to Fox and CW affiliate KHON-TV. The couple had tied the knot in Mexico less than three months earlier on March 20, reported San Francisco station KRON-TV.

"While snorkeling tragedy struck," read a message shared on a GoFundMe page started to support the family.

The couple were snorkeling near the shore when Phan disappeared under the water, per ABC affiliate KITV.

Phan was found unresponsive and pulled out of the water by bystanders who performed CPR while waiting for first responders, according to KHON-TV.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded just before 10:30 a.m. local time, per the outlet. When they arrived, the man was in critical condition and later died at the hospital.



As rescue operations were underway, police said that the couple's rental car and belongings were taken, reported NBC affiliate KNTV.

"As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven’s belongings were stolen," read a message on the GoFundMe page. "The thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental."

Police told KHON-TV an investigation is ongoing.

The outlet reported that the beach does not currently have a lifeguard stand, but that according to a local city council member, one will be added in early September.

Steven Phan. GoFundMe

Phan's death has been "absolutely devastating" for Brittany and her family, according to loved ones.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven," according to the GoFundMe, which has raised over $26,000 as of Monday. "Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all.”

Funeral services for Phan are scheduled for Tuesday in Campbell, Calif.

