'Loving' Man Dies Trying to Save His Family Members from New Hampshire River: 'So Selfless'

A Massachusetts man died attempting to save his family members from a river in New Hampshire, according to state police.

Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, was visiting the Swift River in Albany on Sunday when two of his loved ones became stuck in the water, New Hampshire State Police said. Although local officials initially said a mother and child needed rescuing, Parr's mother clarified the relationship with The Boston Globe, saying the pair he helped were two of his wife's adult daughters.

The incident occurred while the Massachusetts family was on the Passaconaway roadside of the Swift River, east of the Albany covered bridge, according to a press release from the department.

Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian of New Hampshire Marine Patrol said they had been “enjoying the water” for hours before the “freak incident” occurred, ABC affiliate WCVB-TV reported.

Investigators say Parr “attempted to rescue” his family members but “ultimately became caught in the current himself,” the NHSP said.

Eventually, the family members were able to get back to shore, state police said. Bystanders helped pull Parr from the water and performed CPR on the man, but he did not survive.



Swift River in New Hampshire. Getty Images

Parr's mother said her son was “kind-hearted” and “a loving soul” who “never put himself first,” according to the Associated Press.

“From the day he was born, he was so selfless.” Becca Parr said. “I know he didn’t think for a moment, ‘I could die,’ he just did what he could.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.



Two other individuals have died in New Hampshire this week due to water-related incidents. On Tuesday, 44-year-old Melissa Bagley of Lynn died in a similar incident while attempting to save her 10-year-old son from a current at Franconia Falls.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the boy "slipped and fell into one of the pools" at the Falls, and that his mom got caught in the current during the attempted rescue.

Additionally, a man drowned Friday on Crane Neck Pond in Canterbury after his canoe capsized while he and his fiancée were fishing, according to NHSP.

The victim's name has not been released.