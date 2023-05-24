Man, 20, Dies After Getting Stuck in Mud Flats While Visiting Alaska: 'Our Grief Is Unspeakable,' Says Mom

Zachary Porter died Sunday "after being submerged by the incoming tide" while stuck in the mud flats near Hope, according to Alaska State Troopers

By
Published on May 24, 2023 01:13 PM
Turnagain Arm mudflats
Turnagain Arm mud flats. Photo:

Planet One Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A young man from Illinois is being remembered for his passion for travel after he died during a trip to Alaska.

Zachary Porter, 20, died Sunday after getting stuck in the tidal mud flats near Hope on the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska State Troopers said in a press release.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said Zachary was walking on the flat with three friends when he got stuck just before 6 p.m. local time, according to NBC News.

“They were just going to have a little adventure before their summer activities started,” Todd Porter, Zachary's father, told NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV.

Crews from both Hope Sunrise Fire Department and Girdwood Fire Department responded to the scene near Turnagain Arm, but their efforts to rescue Zachary “were unsuccessful,” state troopers said.

The Illinois man died around 6:45 p.m. local time “after being submerged by the incoming tide,” according to Monday’s press release. His body was recovered the next morning.

“Our grief is unspeakable,” Susan Rider, Zachary’s mom, told WGN-TV. “The world lost an incredible human being on Sunday.”

A second individual, who did not get stuck, was transported via LifeMed air ambulance to the hospital on Sunday, Girdwood Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

Zachary Porter drowned in alaska mud flats
Zachary Porter.

Facebook

Loved ones said Zachary was an avid fan of traveling, according to WGN-TV and ABC affiliate WLS-TV

“He wanted to experience and enjoy the outdoor world,” his father told the outlet. “That was a part of his passion.”

Zachary was also beloved by members of his community, per WGN-TV and WMAQ-TV. He mentored both local baseball players and sailing students while studying Economics as a sophomore at Washington University in St. Louis.

Ray Del Fava, Zachary’s former varsity baseball coach at Lake Forest High School, described the young man as a “quiet leader” who became their “ace on the mound,” according to WMAQ-TV.

Family said Zachary was determined to help improve the lives of others, according to WGN-TV. Elizabeth Porter, Zachary’s sister, said her youngest brother exemplified “the best in all of us.”

“He was the most kind, compassionate, hard-working, smart, driven, well-rounded person I know,” told the outlet.

Troopers believe this is the first death on the Turnagain Arm mud flat in decades, McDainel said, according to NBC News.

Girdwood Fire and Rescue said both mud flats and Turnagain Arm tides “are unforgiving.” Those who get stuck are encouraged to “call 911 early,” and should not wait once they are stuck below the knee. 

“Tides move very quickly,” Girdwood Fire and Rescue said in Monday’s statement, noting that “mud stability can change” on the flats depending on the day.

Related Articles
4 Illinois High School Students Killed, 1 Remains Hospitalized After Crash
4 High School Students Who Died in Illinois Crash Remembered as 'Loving' and 'Wonderful' Sons
Woman, 87, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
ian brunner
University of Dayton Graduate, 22, Dies After Car Falls on Top of Him Hours After Getting Degree
Father rescued from Kong Adventure in Keswick dies of his injuries after mountain rescue operation
'Devoted' Dad, 49, Dies from Injuries 8 Days After Getting Stuck in Cave at Indoor Rock Climbing Center
Woman Found Near Front Door and Husband Died Trying to Escape Burning Home
Couple Found Near Front Door Died Trying to Escape Burning Home That Was Locked from Inside: Officials
Jesse Babiuch, 21-Year-Old Father of 2 Found Dead Following Days-Long Search After Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Body of 'Loving' Father, 21, Found Days After He Disappeared When Canoe Capsized on Ohio River
Seamus Gray, Body of Missing U.S. Sailor Last Seen Leaving a Bar a Month Ago Found in Lake Michigan
Body of U.S. Sailor, 21, Found in Lake Michigan After He Vanished on Night Out for St. Patrick's Day
Captain Roy Sewell Jr., Tenn. Volunteer Firefighter, 27, Expecting Second Child Dies in Rollover Crash
Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
Missing man, Craig Tomasetti, who was found dead in his car submerged in a lake
Missing Father of 4 Found Dead Inside Van Submerged in Kentucky River: 'Our Hearts Are with the Family'
Body Found in Submerged Car Belonging To Missing Middle School Teacher
Body Found in Submerged Car That Belongs to Fla. Teacher Who Went Missing 2 and a Half Years Ago
Fred Livingston Jr.
Man Dead, 40 Injured After Roof Collapses at Illinois Theater During Storm: 'I Couldn't Save Him,' Says Son
76-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Bin Up to His Chest on Farm for Hours
76-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Trapped in Grain Bin on Ohio Farm for 5 Hours
daniel moshi
High School Senior, 17, Dies After Collapsing at Choir Rehearsal: 'He Just Passed Out'
Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair
Texas School Investigates Mother's Claim a Teacher Taped Her Son to a Chair: 'He Wouldn't Be Still'