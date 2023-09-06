Man Dies While Swimming in Ocean Off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Marking Second Death in 2 Days

A 28-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man died in separate drowning incidents within 24 hours, authorities said

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 05:36PM EDT
Outer Banks
Outer Banks. Photo: Getty

Two swimmers have died this week in the waters off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, a 68-year-old man from Ohio was found unresponsive in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island, according to a National Park Service news release.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. was found face-down and unresponsive in rough water off the coast of Avon, the NPS said in a separate statement.

In both incidents, the victims were overtaken by the strong surf and died after cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a 911 call placed at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday about the male victim, according to NPS.

Two bystanders told authorities that the man was swimming in the ocean when he shouted for help. After seeing the man go under the water, they swam out to him and pulled him to shore, officials said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A day earlier, a witness told authorities that the female victim was overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf, per NPS. A bystander and bodyboarder brought the woman to shore, but efforts to revive her, made by Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore law enforcement rangers, were unsuccessful.

David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement that swimmers and those in the area through the end of the week should be aware of “high energy surf conditions” which produce “large waves and life-threatening rip currents.”

“Visitors wading into the surf, even as shallow as waist deep, may be overcome by large waves, suffer injuries, and may be overtaken by rough ocean conditions making it difficult, if not impossible, for all but the strongest, most experienced swimmers to survive,” Hallac said.

He added, “The Seashore sends condolences to the families and friends of the swimmers that lost their lives over the last two days.”

Related Articles
Jimmy Buffett escape to margaritaville 02 18 20
Jimmy Buffett Fans Throw Key West Parade in His Honor
Sen. Rand Paul Says Mitch McConnellâs Exam Results Are âNot Believableâ: âThatâs Not a Symptom of Dehydrationâ
Rand Paul Questions Mitch McConnell’s Exam Results as ‘Not Believable’: ‘That’s Not a Symptom of Dehydration’
A sign in support of abortion rights stands outside of Women and Teens Healthcare, a clinic that provides abortion services, in North Miami Beach, Florida on July 7, 2022.
Crowdfunding Saves Florida Abortion Clinic After State Agency Imposes $193,000 Fine
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'
Vehicles line up to leave the site of the annual Burning Man Festival on September 5, 2023, after heavy rains turned the site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.
Burning Man Victim Suspected to Have Died of Drug Intoxication: Medical Examiner’s Office
Atlanta car crash victims identified Katie & Ashley Gaitan Hung Nguyen Abner Natanael Amezquita Coral Lorenzo
2 Sisters Among Victims of Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Go Like This'
Kevin McGrath, missing Carnival Cruise passenger
26-Year-Old Reported Missing After Cruise Ship Returns to Florida: 'He Never Arrived'
Kellan and Aurora Starr, 4-Year-Old Twins Found Dead in Toy Chest
4-Year-Old Twins Die After Toy Chest Lid Shut on Them While They Were Sleeping, Says Mom
New York Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48
N.Y.C. Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48 Due to Cancer Complications: 'Friend and Mentor to Many'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans
Senate Physician Says There’s ‘No Evidence’ Mitch McConnell Has Larger Health Problem After Freezing Episodes
Lana Del Rey arrives at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023
Lana Del Rey Covers Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand by Your Man’ at a Nashville Bar — Watch!
Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh Wants Murder Conviction Thrown Out, Alleges Jury Tampering in New Motion
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Woman in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Woman Hiding from Him in Safe House
Man Sprung from Prison After Killing Wife in 2008 Allegedly Murdered Ex-Girlfriend Hiding in 'Safe House'
A Lemon Shark cruises just off the seafloor in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of West Palm Beach, Florida
2 People Bitten by Sharks at Same Florida Beach on Labor Day, Officials Say
Burning Man
Burning Man Victim Identified as 32-Year-Old Man as Festival 'Exodus' Delayed by Massive Traffic Jam
Atlanta georgia crash leaves 5 dead 3 injured labour day 09 04 23
5 Teenagers Dead in Labor Day Crash After Vehicle Flips Over Ramp Wall and Lands on Interstate