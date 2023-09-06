Man Dies While Swimming in Ocean Off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Marking Second Death in 2 Days

Two swimmers have died this week in the waters off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, officials said.

On Tuesday morning, a 68-year-old man from Ohio was found unresponsive in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island, according to a National Park Service news release.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C. was found face-down and unresponsive in rough water off the coast of Avon, the NPS said in a separate statement.



In both incidents, the victims were overtaken by the strong surf and died after cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a 911 call placed at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday about the male victim, according to NPS.

Two bystanders told authorities that the man was swimming in the ocean when he shouted for help. After seeing the man go under the water, they swam out to him and pulled him to shore, officials said.

A day earlier, a witness told authorities that the female victim was overtaken by strong waves and disappeared in the surf, per NPS. A bystander and bodyboarder brought the woman to shore, but efforts to revive her, made by Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore law enforcement rangers, were unsuccessful.

David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement that swimmers and those in the area through the end of the week should be aware of “high energy surf conditions” which produce “large waves and life-threatening rip currents.”

“Visitors wading into the surf, even as shallow as waist deep, may be overcome by large waves, suffer injuries, and may be overtaken by rough ocean conditions making it difficult, if not impossible, for all but the strongest, most experienced swimmers to survive,” Hallac said.

He added, “The Seashore sends condolences to the families and friends of the swimmers that lost their lives over the last two days.”

