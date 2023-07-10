He Was Hiding from Police in a Freezer. He Died There.

Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, was found dead in a freezer in Biwabik, Minn. June 26

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 10, 2023 12:03PM EDT
34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota died in a freezer trying to hide from police
Brandon Lee Buschman, 34 of Babbitt, Minn., died in a freezer while trying to elude law enforcement. Police had a warrant for his arrest. Photo:

Facebook/Brandon Buschman

A man with an outstanding arrest warrant was found dead in a freezer, and police believe he was trying to hide from law enforcement.

Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, was found dead in a chest freezer in a Biwabik, Minn., home on June 26. The older model of the freezer had a latching mechanism on the outside only, making it impossible for Buschman to extricate himself once inside, the Gilbert Police Department, which also investigates incidents in nearby Biwabik, said in a press release Friday.

The home had not been occupied by residents since February 2023, investigators said, noting that several people who knew Buschman had been “present in the home” around the time of his disappearance. Those individuals told police that they saw him “fleeing from the upstairs area of the house due to a possible police presence near the residence,” according to police.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators believe that Buschman climbed into the freezer — which was off at the time — “on his own accord,” police said. According to police, a metal lawn ornament rod had been “inserted from inside of the freezer towards the latching mechanism” but that because the rod was “jammed between the gasket and manufactured edge,” he was still unable to open the freezer from the inside. 

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office found no evidence of trauma or injury during the autopsy, police said. Toxicology reports are pending. Police are still trying to determine the last time Buschman was seen alive.

Related Articles
Mom runs over 1yo
13-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mom Runs Over Her in Car: 'Terribly Tragic Automobile Accident'
MichaelMurder Suspect Escapes Jail Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture For Weeks Burham
Murder Suspect Escapes Prison Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture for Weeks
Shooter Patrick Crusius getting 90 life sentences for his racist attack at Walmart
Gunman Who Killed 23 People at El Paso Walmart in 2019 Sentenced to 90 Life Terms in Prison
Pauline Sanchez Rudy Farias
Rudy Farias' Aunt Says He No Longer Wants Contact With His Mother After Police Reveal He Was Never Missing
Nasrat Ahmad Yar, U.S. Army Interpreter Who Fled Taliban Killed While Driving D.C. Lyft
US Army Interpreter and Afghan Refugee Is Fatally Shot While Driving for Lyft — Suspects at Large
two chicago babies dead
2 Newborns Found in Daycare Bathroom Pronounced Dead After Mom Had 'Emergency Medical Situation'
Jarike Dorsey; Demorie Williams; Syncere Brown
Victims of Deadly Shreveport, La., 4th of July Mass Shooting Identified: ‘They Took my Heart’
parker league
Man Charged with Murder in Death of Teen Whose Body Was Found Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit
Willard Miller makes a statement to the family of Nohema Graber during his sentence hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Iowa Teen Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Spanish Teacher with a Bat
suspects, Joshua Newton and Victoria Smith
N.C. Couple Charged in Connection With Murder of 18-Year-Old Found Dead After a Date
Â Serial Killer Confesses to Using Dating Apps to Murder 14 People in Brazil
Serial Killer Allegedly Confesses to 14 Murders in Brazil, Met Some Victims Using Dating Apps
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Britney Spears Speaks Out About Victor Wembanyama Scuffle, Says His Security 'Backhanded Me in the Face'
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Industrial Accident' at Wisconsin Sawmill: 'No Longer Suffering'
Heather Lyn Greenman mugshot
Calif. Babysitter Charged with Murder After 15-Month-Old Child Dies, Authorities Say There May Be More Victims
Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov who had been missing in Iraq for months. Tsurkov is being held by the pro-Iran armed faction Kataeb Hezbollah,
Princeton Student Who Vanished on Research Trip to Baghdad Is Being Held Hostage by Iran-Backed Militia
Rudy Farias, who went missing 8 years ago and was just found alive
Rudy Farias Was Not Missing For 8 Years as Family Claimed, Houston Police Reveal