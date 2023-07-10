He Was Hiding from Police in a Freezer. He Died There.

A man with an outstanding arrest warrant was found dead in a freezer, and police believe he was trying to hide from law enforcement.

Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, was found dead in a chest freezer in a Biwabik, Minn., home on June 26. The older model of the freezer had a latching mechanism on the outside only, making it impossible for Buschman to extricate himself once inside, the Gilbert Police Department, which also investigates incidents in nearby Biwabik, said in a press release Friday.

The home had not been occupied by residents since February 2023, investigators said, noting that several people who knew Buschman had been “present in the home” around the time of his disappearance. Those individuals told police that they saw him “fleeing from the upstairs area of the house due to a possible police presence near the residence,” according to police.



Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators believe that Buschman climbed into the freezer — which was off at the time — “on his own accord,” police said. According to police, a metal lawn ornament rod had been “inserted from inside of the freezer towards the latching mechanism” but that because the rod was “jammed between the gasket and manufactured edge,” he was still unable to open the freezer from the inside.



The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office found no evidence of trauma or injury during the autopsy, police said. Toxicology reports are pending. Police are still trying to determine the last time Buschman was seen alive.

