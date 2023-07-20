Man Dies After Collapsing Outside Restroom in Death Valley National Park amid 121-Degree Heat

A 71-year-old man died Tuesday at a Death Valley National Park trailhead in a possible heat-related death, according to park officials.

The unidentified Los Angeles man collapsed outside the restroom at the Golden Canyon hiking trail, the National Park Service said in a news release. Park officials believe the man, who was carrying a backpack and was sporting a sunhat and hiking gear, had just finished hiking the "popular trail."

Other visitors at the park noticed the man and called 911 at around 3:40 p.m. local time, the NPS said.

"National Park Service and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office responded," the release said. "Mercy Air’s helicopter was not able to respond due to the high temperature."

Park rangers arrived minutes later and performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED), but were unable to save the victim.

"The Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the man’s cause of death," the release added. "However, park rangers suspect heat was a factor. The official temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121°F around the time of his death. Actual temperatures inside Golden Canyon were likely much higher, due to canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat."

The NPS noted Tuesday's incident is "possibly" the second heat-related fatality in Death Valley this summer. On July 3, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside a car that had two flat tires and a broken air conditioning system.

"Park rangers encourage people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by sightseeing short distances from their air-conditioned cars or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains," the agency said. "They do not recommend hiking at low elevations after 10:00 am."

Citing the National Weather Service, Death Valley has had 28 days with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees this year. Heat stroke occurs when the body's core temperature surpasses 104 degrees.

On average, about 702 heat-related deaths are recorded in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Heat-related illnesses include cardiovascular and respiratory issues, renal failure, electrolyte imbalance, kidney stones, preterm birth and more.

Heat-related deaths are oftentimes due to heat stroke and other related conditions, as well as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cerebrovascular disease, which impact blood flow to the brain, the CDC says.

Older adults are among those who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses and deaths. Young children, pregnant people, athletes, outdoor workers and people with heart or lung conditions are also at increased risk.

