Man Dies in Cliff-Jumping Incident at Lake Powell in Utah

An Ohio man was found dead on Friday after a cliff-jumping incident at Utah’s Lake Powell, said authorities.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), witnesses observed a man — later identified as Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, 36, of Cincinnati — jumping off a 50-foot cliff on Thursday morning and did not see him resurface. They received a 911 call around 11:43 a.m. local time about the incident.

A search for Ehrnschwender was conducted by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers and members from the Utah Department of Natural Resources and Kane County Sheriff’s Office, USA Today reported.

“On Friday, July 21, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used a side scan sonar to locate the victim and divers recovered his body at approximately 10:20 a.m. (Utah time), in about 30 feet of water,” said the NPS in a news statement.

Ehrnschwender’s body was taken to Bullfrog, Utah, to be transferred under the custody of the Utah Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City, per the NPS. No further details were offered, and authorities are currently investigating the matter.

“The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” continued the news statement.

An Ohio man's body was found on July 21 after witnesses spotted him cliff-jumping at Lake Powell. Getty

Made up of 13 percent of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which covers more than 1.25 million acres and spans both Arizona and Utah, Lake Powell measures about 186 miles long with a maximum depth of 561 feet. The NPS describes Lake Powell as one of North America’s biggest man-made lakes.

According to the NPS website, "there have been multiple deaths in Lake Powell due to cliff jumping." If someone leaps from 50 feet above, they could possibly go almost 40 miles per hour when hitting the water. "The dangers here are real, but most can be avoided by good planning, a watchful eye, and smart decision making," the site reads.

Authorities caution people against jumping or diving "off rock cliffs, ledges or man-made structures (excluding vessels) from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water."

There are no lifeguards in Glen Canyon, says the park's website, adding that those who wish to swim should wear a lifejacket regardless of whether they are experienced swimmers or not.



Last year, the park marked its 50th anniversary.

