Iowa Man Convicted After Drag-Racing Crash Killed a 4-Year-Old Boy Remembered as ‘Beautiful Soul’

Family members remembered 4-year-old Faguada as the “most loving, funny, and beautiful soul”

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 2, 2023 01:29 PM
Baby Marcos Go Fund Me:
Photo:

Go Fund Me

A man who hit another car while drag racing, killing a 4-year-old boy, was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges, according to a press release by Iowa’s Polk County Attorney’s office.

Robert Lee Miller III, 35, had been speeding at around 114 mph while racing another car on Fleur Drive in Des Moines, Iowa at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2022 when he crossed the median and struck a car being driven by Marya De Catalan, according to the release.

De Catalan and her two passengers, her son Thiago and nephew Marcos Faguada, were taken to the hospital after the crash. 4-year-old Faguada eventually “succumbed to his injuries” at the hospital and died.

Miller was found guilty by the jury of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, vehicular homicide by reckless driving and vehicular homicide by drag racing, resulting in Faguada’s death, as well as charges related to seriously injuring De Catalan, the Polk County Attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors argued that Miller and Keith Eric Jones, who had also been accused of racing alongside him that night, had gotten drunk and went out on the road “without any regard to anyone else,” according to the Des Moines Register.

However, according to the newspaper, Miller’s defense attorneys argued that police didn’t have enough evidence to charge him with the crime, citing a testimony from the bartender at the bar Miller was at before he drove who said they didn’t believe he had been impaired when he left. 

They also claimed that it wasn’t the crash that killed Faguada and injured De Catalan but another factor, citing reports of a man carrying a baseball bat near the scene. Prosecutors shut down the claim by pointing out a testimony from the medical examiner where he said Marcos' injuries were consistent with a car crash, per the outlet.

Family members remembered Faguada as the “most loving, funny, and beautiful soul” in a GoFundMe set up for his family.

“He did not deserve this. He meant the world to our family,” they wrote.

Miller will be sentenced on July 14. A vehicular homicide while operating a car intoxicated carries a mandatory sentence of up to 25 years in prison, according to the Polk County Attorney’s office.

His co-defendant Jones, who also faces vehicular homicide and other charges, will face trial on June 26.

