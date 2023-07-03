A Massachusetts man finally cashed in on his January lottery winnings on Friday after a convenience store clerk allegedly stole his winning ticket.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Paul Little of Lakeville, Mass. is the victim of a scheme by a store clerk to cash in on his winning $3 million ticket, which he purchased and then accidentally left behind at the store.

Little said he realized he left the Lakeville convenience store without his tickets shortly after his purchase, and briefly searched for them before he determined he lost them. The next customer to buy lottery tickets at the store spotted Little’s two tickets still sitting in the terminal and told the clerk, who allegedly pocketed the tickets.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office stated that the clerk, Carly Nunes, 23, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the charges against her for her involvement in the scheme, which include larceny, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim and witness intimidation.

Nunes allegedly traveled to the Massachusetts State Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester with another coworker at the convenience store to redeem the lottery prize two days after Little’s purchase. She submitted the winning ticket, which was torn and burned, but given the battered condition of the ticket and an argument that Nunes and her coworker had in the lobby, the lottery office opened an investigation and contacted state police.

What followed was a months-long investigation by state and local police and the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, which involved a thorough review of the convenience store’s surveillance footage. Investigators displayed flyers with the rightful ticket owner’s face around town and canvassed the local community, and after about a month of searching, Little was identified and interviewed by police.

“I’m pretty excited today because it’s real, with the check in hand,” Little said during Friday’s press conference, where he also sent well wishes to Nunes. “My thanks to all of the people who helped me get to this point. It’s so many people who worked on my behalf to see me here today, and it’s greatly appreciated.”

The lucky Mega Millions Quic Pic ticket cost $2 and Little paid $1 more for a multiplier, which turned what would have been a $1 million prize into $3 million. He said he played the lottery occasionally prior to his win and will continue to play.

Little is a diesel mechanic who works on marine engines, and he plans on continuing to work “until the dust settles,” despite his big win.

“There’s a lot of things that I’m going to be able to do that I wasn’t able to do in the past, and that’s exciting,” Little said. “This does give me the opportunity to consider other things, but all in due time.”

Little said that after taxes and fees, about 29% of his prize will be taken out. The store where he made his purchase, now known as Lakeville Market & Liquors, received a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket despite Nunes' alleged theft, according to the lottery office’s statement.