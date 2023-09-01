Man Claimed Girlfriend Found with Zip-Tie Around Neck Died by Suicide. A Month Later, He's Charged with Murder

A Florida man is facing a murder charge in the death of his live-in girlfriend, after claiming she took her own life when she was found dead in her home last month with a zip-tie around her neck, say police.

Joel Bauza, 50, of Sanford was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree homicide in connection to the death of Joysee Cartagena, 49, the Sanford Police Department said in a statement.

On July 17, at 2:10 p.m., Sanford police responded to a 911 call about a woman who had been found dead in her home in Sanford, which is in the Orlando area, police said.

Sanford Fire and Rescue said they found Cartagena inside her home with a large zip-tie around her neck.

“They attempted life saving measures; however, Joysee was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in the statement.

On July 31, police began investigating the incident as a suspicious death and a possible homicide, police said in a statement on July 31.

“As is procedure in unattended and/or suspicious deaths, the Lake County Medical Examiner was contacted to conduct an autopsy,” police said in the statement on July 31.

The autopsy determined that cause of death was manual strangulation, with the manner of death being ruled homicide.

“Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, it was determined that Joysee’s live–in boyfriend, Joel Bauza, is responsible for Joysee’s death,” the statement said.

Bauza, Chief Cecil Smith said in the statement, “made efforts during the initial investigation to push this case towards a suicide investigation police said in a statement on July 31. Through the great work of the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office and our Major Crimes Investigators, it was clear that Joysee didn’t take her own life."

“She was a radiant woman who made a positive impact on so many lives in this community," the statement continues. "We are saddened that Bauza’s actions took her from loved ones so prematurely. We hope he will now receive the justice he deserves.”

Her son told WESH that he was devastated when he learned he had lost his mother.

"Like if my body was a piece of glass, it was just cracked, shambled in every single way,” Steven Rivera Cartagena told WESH.

Calling his mother his "best friend,” he told Fox 35, "My mom was my world to me. That's all I knew, and that's all I wanted to know," he said. "Losing her, it just kind of made me feel like I was an orphan in a way. I was like, 'What do I do?'"

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime, please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeLine.org.