Man Charged with Murder in Death of Teen Whose Body Was Found Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, is suspected of killing Parker League, 18, in early June

Published on July 7, 2023 01:01PM EDT
parker league
Parker League. Photo:

Facebook

A man has been arrested for on charges related to the “malicious" death of a Nebraska teenager, whose body was found burning in a bonfire pit in Arizona last month, authorities said.

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with 18-year-old Parker League’s death, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

League was visiting friends in Tempe before his body was found on June 12 in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest in a remote area called Bullfrog Canyon. The teen arrived in Arizona on June 9 and had plans to return home on June 12, according to ABC15

According to court documents obtained by Arizona Republic, KETV and 10/11 NOW, authorities revealed that League had been stabbed in the back several times. His body was also found dismembered.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in the release that they tracked Ruinard down after surveillance video from a gas station in Chandler, Ariz., showed League and Ruinard leaving a store together in a black Dodge Challenger on June 11. This was the last time investigators say League was seen on video alive.

After serving a search warrant at Ruinard’s home and car, detectives found “forensic evidence in the trunk,” of the Dodge Challenger, the release states. The evidence was analyzed for DNA, and a positive match for League's DNA was found. According to the sheriff’s office, video footage also showed League’s bank card being used after he had died.

The teen’s brother, Hunter League, previously told ABC15 that his family learned someone had accessed his brother’s bank account.  

“We basically found out that someone was using his debit card to get food and tried to pay their electric bill with it," he said.

The sheriff’s office said League was reported missing by a relative on June 15. According to KETV, the teen had recently graduated from high school in Nebraska.

Ruinard also faces charges of abandonment/concealment of a dead body, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, credit card theft and multiple drug offenses. He is being held on $2 million bond, KOLN reports.

It’s unclear if Ruinard has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

