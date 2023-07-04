Man Charged With Murder of 73-year-old Woman Using Stolen Forklift in Home Depot Parking Lot

A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing a 73-year-old woman with a forklift, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, broke into a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Waldorf, Maryland, and stole a forklift. The man then allegedly rammed the forklift through the back gates of the store and entered the parking lot of a nearby Home Depot, where Gloristine Pinkney was sleeping in her car.

According to the press release, Brown hit Pinkney’s car with the forklift, waking her up and prompting her to get out and run away. Brown then chased after her with the forklift and ran her over before stealing her car and fleeing, police said.

Shortly after the incident occurred, detectives report they responded to a call of a burglary in progress at Lowe’s at 12:04 AM on Sunday. Upon arrival, they discovered the scene in the nearby Home Depot parking lot, where they found Pinkney underneath the forklift.

Pinkney was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later determined by investigators that the victim and suspect did not know each other, although both were from Waldorf.

Later that day, after pursuing leads, authorities found the victim’s vehicle near Brown's home. Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, theft and other related charges, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, and it is unclear if he has obtained legal counsel yet. The investigation is ongoing.