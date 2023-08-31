Man Charged with Larceny Months After He Found $5,000 Outside of Connecticut Bank

A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly stealing $5,000 in cash from outside a local bank, according to a statement from the police department in Trumbull, Conn.

Robert Withington, 56, turned himself in on Friday and was charged with larceny after a “lengthy police investigation” regarding the alleged theft that took place on May 30, the statement said.

Withington found the bag in a parking lot and would later say it felt like he “hit the lottery,” CT Post reported on Monday.

According to the police statement, an employee of the Town’s Tax Collector Office lost the bag full of cash while on his way to make a delivery at the bank.

He realized once he arrived at his destination that the bag was missing, and the police were notified, the statement said.

"I walked out onto the parking lot, saw something on the ground and there was no one around so I picked it up," Withington said, according to CT Post. "It’s not like I stole something.”

Withington told the police he felt “no obligation” to return the money, the police statement added.

However, the police claim it was clearly marked on the bag that it belonged to the bank and “contained numerous documents that identified the owner of the contents as the Town of Trumbull,” according to the police statement.

In an earlier interview, Withington told CT Post that when he found the bag, there was an officer nearby on his phone.

“I just looked down, I was like, 'there's something there,'” he told the news outlet. “So I just picked it up under my arm like no biggie and just walked back to my car.”

He reportedly maintains his innocence.

“Anybody who knows me knows all I’m about is generosity,” he told CT Post on Monday.

Withington was released after he was charged, and is scheduled to appear in court on September 5. No court records were available as of the filing of this report. Trumbull Police declined to comment any further when contacted on Thursday.

