Convicted Felon Charged with Murder in Random Killing of Pregnant Woman in Seattle

A convicted felon is in custody after allegedly firing into a car, killing a pregnant restaurant owner and injuring her husband in what authorities are calling an unprovoked attack at a Seattle, Wash., intersection.

In a press release on June 16, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that Cordell Maurice Goosby is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, both with firearm enhancements.

The charges stem from the June 13 shooting death of Eina Kwon, 34, who was eight months pregnant, and the wounding of Kwon's husband, 37-year-old Evan Sung Kwon, according to KOMO News, Fox 13, and The Seattle Times. The couple's unborn baby also died, but prosecutors have not determined if an additional murder charge is warranted, according to the release.

“Under Washington State law, a person can be only charged with homicide for the death of a person who was “born alive,” the release states. “The medical records are still being reviewed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Seattle Police investigators and King County prosecutors.”

The married couple was stopped at a red light on their way to work at Aburiya Bento House, a Japanese restaurant they owned together in Belltown, when Goosby approached their vehicle and began shooting, KOMO News reports, citing authorities.

Kwon was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries, according to The Seattle Times. Doctors tried to save her baby by delivering it, but the newborn died shortly after birth. Sung Kwon was injured in the shooting and has since been released from the hospital, the outlet reports.

Detectives believe Kwon and the suspect had not interacted prior to the incident, KOMO News reports. Goosby reportedly shouted, "I did it, I did it," as officers placed him into custody, the outlet reports, citing a police report.

The suspect allegedly said he thought he saw a gun in the car, so he reacted by firing into the vehicle, The Seattle Times reports, citing the probable cause statement. However, video evidence collected by authorities shows this claim to be "inconsistent."

According to court documents obtained by Fox 13, Goosby is a convicted felon from Illinois who is not permitted to own a firearm. Authorities said in the court papers that the gun used in the shooting was reported stolen from the Lakewood area, per the outlet.

The local community is mourning Kwon's death in the aftermath of her murder.

“She was just a really, really giving person,” friend Michael Hoyle told KIRO 7. “She had a kid on the way with her family and she leaves behind another little one and uh, who’s gonna help them? Who’s gonna make sure that he can sustain a restaurant now that he’s gone through this tragedy?”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell also expressed sympathy for the family in a statement provided by Fox 13.

“Mayor Harrell shares his deepest condolences to the victims, their family, and every person in our community who feels the pain of this incredibly appalling and disturbing event,” the statement reads.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe page launched to help support the surviving family members has raised more than $235,000 as of June 20.

“Sung is deeply immersed in grief over the loss of his loving wife and beautiful baby girl, while his older son is not yet aware that he will not be able to see his mom anymore,” the fundraiser reads.

Goosby is being held in jail on $10 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

