Man Charged with Kidnapping and Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter of Ex-Girlfriend

A Michigan man has been charged with kidnapping and killing his former girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, authorities announced Friday.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is facing charges of "kidnapping a minor" and "kidnapping resulting in death" over the tragic death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, said a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

The case stems from a July 2 incident in which the ex-girlfriend notified police of an altercation between herself and Trice at her Lansing, Michigan home. The complaint alleged the woman stabbed Trice in self-defense after which he stabbed her multiple times and sexually assaulted her. The unnamed woman then "fled the residence," continued the complaint.

It further stated that the woman went to her mother’s residence in the same apartment complex, leaving behind her 2-year-old daughter, identified as Wynter Cole-Smith, and a 1-year-old son. Trice is not the biological father of Wynter but is the father of the 1-year-old son, added the complaint.

When Lansing Police went to the woman’s home, they found the 1-year-old but Trice and Wynter were not present, according to the complaint. Police later discovered that Trice allegedly stole a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala registered to the woman’s mother, and an Amber Alert was issued.

Rashad Maleek Trice. Lansing Police Department/Twitter

Officers later found Trice driving the Impala on July 3 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, per the complaint, which added that Trice tried to escape after authorities attempted to stop him.

"The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the stop and crashed into another police vehicle after a brief chase," it continued. "After the crash, the driver attempted to disarm a police officer and was arrested." Wynter was not found in the vehicle.



When the FBI searched the Impala the same day, they found “a significant amount of blood was present in the vehicle consistent with Trice’s stab wounds. DNA samples were collected and analysis is ongoing. Portions of a pink cell phone charging cord were located in the vehicle,” added the complaint.

Trice was then taken to the hospital for his stab wounds. According to the complaint, he told authorities that he never took Wynter and that he last saw her with her mother.

Reviewing cell site information, authorities learned that Trice’s cell phone traveled from Lansing to Detroit — where Wynter’s body was later found on July 5.

“[Wynter’s] cause of death appeared to be strangulation with a pink cell phone charging cord, that was recovered with the body," said the complaint. "The pink cell phone charging cord was consistent with the pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala. A medical examiner’s final report of the cause of death is still pending.”

Trice told authorities on July 4 that the argument between him and his ex-girlfriend two days earlier was over money and that the violent altercation led to both of them stabbing each other.



“Trice also admitted that he was aware of the Amber Alert. Trice stated, words to the effect of, ‘I am already a monster.’ Trice also stated that he wanted to kill himself,” alleged the complaint.

Federal prosecutors said that if Trice is convicted of "kidnapping resulting in death," the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is life in prison. The crime is also eligible for the death penalty.

Prior to the discovery of Wynter’s body, Trice was arraigned in Ingham County on multiple state charges in connection to the July 2 altercation between him and his former girlfriend — including assault with intent to murder, criminal sexual conduct, home invasion and unlawful imprisonment, according to the Ingham County prosecutor, ABC News reported.



“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten in a news release. "My thoughts are very much with Wynter’s family, as we were all praying for her safe return home.”

A vigil was held for Wynter Friday evening in Detroit’s east side, WXYZ reported. Heartbroken by the loss of her granddaughter, Sharen Eddings said, “She was my burst of joy and brought light. We are really grateful we got a chance to know her and she will always be remembered.”















