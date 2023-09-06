2-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit With Braided Dog Toy, Mom's Boyfriend Charged With Child Abuse

Anthony Andrews allegedly told police that he struck the child with the object several times

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 04:35PM EDT
Anthony Andrews
Anthony Andrews. Photo:

Shelby County Jail

A Memphis, Tenn., man was arrested and charged with child abuse after his girlfriend’s son died, according to court documents. 

Anthony Andrews, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect after police alleged that he struck the 2-year-old child with a braided dog toy several times, according to an affidavit of complaint reviewed by PEOPLE.

First responders found the child, identified in the complaint as Anthony Bakare, unresponsive and not breathing, with bruises on his body and blood on his mouth early Monday morning, police said in the affidavit.

The child's mother told police she had seen her son in good health Sunday night before she went to bed. Andrews then started watching him, she told police, adding that she had previously seen her boyfriend allegedly hit her son with the dog toy and a belt, the arrest report said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The arrest report also alleges that Andrew admitted to police that he had previously hit him “harder than he should have,” while also admitting that he had hit the child seven or eight times with the dog toy that night, and shoved him into the corner.

Andrews, according to police, also said he put the child back in bed before he fell out minutes later, the outlets said. 

ABC 24 reported that the charges against Andrews could be upgraded depending on the autopsy results.

Jail records show that Andrews is currently in custody, being held on $250,000 bond. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea. He has a court date scheduled for Thursday.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

