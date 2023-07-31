Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl

Glennis Smith, 48, is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 12:01PM EDT
GLENNIS DOUGLAS SMITH
Glennis Smith mugshot. Photo:

ELK GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A California man who claimed he found his wife unresponsive back in January is now facing charges of murder after authorities allege he poisoned her food with fentanyl, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Glennis Smith called 911 on the morning of Jan. 12 and said his 49-year-old wife, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, wasn’t breathing and had lost consciousness, the police department said in a statement on Thursday.

“The couple had been married for five years but had been living apart for several months prior to the incident,” the department said, adding: “Fire personnel and officers responded to their residence but where Smith had been predominately living and rendered medical aid; however, Smith-Floyd was pronounced deceased.”

GLENNIS DOUGLAS SMITH
Glennis Douglas Smith mugshot.

ELK GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT

As the investigation unraveled, police said “evidence revealed the presence of fentanyl in Smith-Floyd’s system,” alleging that “Smith had intentionally put fentanyl in Smith-Floyd’s food on two occasions without her knowledge.”

The fatal dose occurred on January 12, police allege.

The department added that the couple’s travel trailer — which was stored at a local self-storage facility — was set on fire a few months after Smith-Floyd’s death. Police allege Smith set the fire intentionally.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and located Smith in Elk Grove, taking him into custody on charges of murder, arson and insurance fraud, per the statement. The 48-year-old is being held without bond, according to the department.

It's not immediately clear if Smith has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney.

According to CBS News, court records show Smith served prison time for spousal rape committed during an earlier marriage.

In a statement obtained ABC 10, Smith-Floyd’s family said, "She didn’t deserve this. As a family, we are devastated by her loss. We miss her and our lives are forever changed.”

"Our family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” the family continued. “We also appreciate all of the kind words, messages, and phone calls we have received from family, friends, and community members, and we will continue to need this support as we enter this next chapter.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau (916) 478-8060.

The Elk Grove Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

