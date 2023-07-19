Man Bitten by 'Aggressive' Alligator While Snorkeling in 'Designated Swim Area' of Florida Spring

A snorkeler was attacked by an "aggressive" alligator at a Florida spring on Monday, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

The victim was "snorkeling within the springs' designated swim area" at Alexander Springs in the Ocala National Forest around 12:30 p.m. when he reported being bitten by a large adult gator, the agency said in a statement.

The reptile was removed and subsequently euthanized when it continued to behave aggressively, Joseph Vela, an alligator hunter who helped corral the animal, told ABC affiliate WCJB-TV. “For the situation, for public safety and for my safety, capturing it alone in a canoe, we ended up having to euthanize it. It just got a little hairy,” he said.

Visitors at the swimming area were told to leave the water after the incident, and the spring was temporarily closed, officials said.

The man suffered lacerations and puncture wounds, per the U.S. Forest Service. He was reportedly able to drive himself to seek medical attention.



The same spring was briefly closed last week after another, smaller gator was spotted. Officials ended up finding a nest and pulling out a 5-to-6-foot alligator at that time, according to WCJB.

"[We] ended up removing that alligator and monitored the situation, didn’t see any more other than three-to-four footers in the area," Vela told the station. The area then reopened on July 14.



The Forest Service urges anyone swimming in Florida to remain extra cautious during the summer months, noting that July is alligator nesting season in the state.

"Alligator mothers are very alert and protective of their eggs and young," their statement said. All reptiles are more active and need to eat more during this hot season. "

Alligators are masters of camouflage, blending seamlessly into their natural environment," the agency added. "They are not easily detected underwater, no matter how clear the water may appear, and are very territorial, particularly during this time of year."

Alexander Springs is described as a "naturally gently sloped spring pool" that is "extraordinarily clear" and "a constant 72°F." As of Wednesday, the springs were open again.