Man Bitten by 'Aggressive' Alligator While Snorkeling in 'Designated Swim Area' of Florida Spring

The man suffered lacerations and puncture wounds, per officials

By Laura Barcella
Published on July 19, 2023 04:53PM EDT
A smiling alligator, Florida
Photo:

Getty

A snorkeler was attacked by an "aggressive" alligator at a Florida spring on Monday, U.S. Forest Service officials said. 

The victim was "snorkeling within the springs' designated swim area" at Alexander Springs in the Ocala National Forest around 12:30 p.m. when he reported being bitten by a large adult gator, the agency said in a statement.

The reptile was removed and subsequently euthanized when it continued to behave aggressively, Joseph Vela, an alligator hunter who helped corral the animal, told ABC affiliate WCJB-TV. “For the situation, for public safety and for my safety, capturing it alone in a canoe, we ended up having to euthanize it. It just got a little hairy,” he said.

Visitors at the swimming area were told to leave the water after the incident, and the spring was temporarily closed, officials said.

The man suffered lacerations and puncture wounds, per the U.S. Forest Service. He was reportedly able to drive himself to seek medical attention.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The same spring was briefly closed last week after another, smaller gator was spotted. Officials ended up finding a nest and pulling out a 5-to-6-foot alligator at that time, according to WCJB.

"[We] ended up removing that alligator and monitored the situation, didn’t see any more other than three-to-four footers in the area," Vela told the station. The area then reopened on July 14.

The Forest Service urges anyone swimming in Florida to remain extra cautious during the summer months, noting that July is alligator nesting season in the state.

"Alligator mothers are very alert and protective of their eggs and young," their statement said. All reptiles are more active and need to eat more during this hot season. "

Alligators are masters of camouflage, blending seamlessly into their natural environment," the agency added. "They are not easily detected underwater, no matter how clear the water may appear, and are very territorial, particularly during this time of year."

Alexander Springs is described as a "naturally gently sloped spring pool" that is "extraordinarily clear" and "a constant 72°F." As of Wednesday, the springs were open again.

Related Articles
Members of the crew of the Mexican tuna vessel "Maria Delia" pose for a picture with "Bella", Australian sailor Tim Shaddock's dog, after arriving at the port of Manzanillo, Colima State, on July 18, 2023.
Dog Lost at Sea with Sailor for Months Adopted by Crew Member Who Helped Rescue Them
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield - Lauren Collins
18-Year-Old College Student Killed After Loose Truck Tire Smashes Through Windshield
Duvan Perez who died at a processing plant
16-Year-Old Boy Dies from Injuries 'Sustained in an Accident' at Mississippi Poultry Plant
Addison Bethea - Teen Who Lost Leg in Shark Attack Returns to Swim in the Same Ocean 1 Year Later
Teen Who Lost Leg After Shark Attack Returns to the Ocean — and Shares She’s Expecting Her First Child
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock looks out from the tuna boat "Maria Delia" that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Sailor Stranded at Sea with Pet Dog for Over 2 Months Says He's 'Just So Grateful' to Be Back on Dry Land
Delware Water Gap, Delaware River, Body of Missing Teen Found in Delaware River After 3-Day Search
Body of Missing Teen Found in Delaware River After 3-Day Search
Douglas Ordonez and Dominique Adams Couple Charged $30,000 For Uber Ride
Couple Charged Nearly $30K for Uber Ride: 'Worst Way You Could Possibly Start Your 5-Year Anniversary'
Pregnant Woman Dies After Truck Hits Alligator in Texas
Pregnant Woman Dies in Texas Crash After Truck Hits Alligator and Rolls Over
Australian sailor and his dog being found alive after 2 months being stranded out at sea
Sailor and Pet Dog Found Alive After Being Stranded in Pacific Ocean for 2 Months
Merman Mike scuba diver finds $9500 ring and returns it
Scuba Diver Finds Woman’s Missing $9,500 Wedding Ring After She Lost it in California Lake
OC Allen and Rashad Burgess vow renewal
Bishop O.C. Allen and Rashad Burgess Renew Vows in Extravagant Ceremony: ‘The Power of Love’ (Exclusive)
Maya Merhige, Maya Merhige, 15-Year-Old Girl Takes 28.5-Mile Swim Around Manhattan to Raise Funds For Cancer Research
15-Year-Old Girl Takes 28.5-Mile Swim Around Manhattan to Raise Funds For Cancer Research
Mountain biker dies helping hiker
Mountain Biker Helped Save 4 Hikers Before He Died in Hot Calif. Valley
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Ron DeSantis Fires Several Staffers as Struggling 2024 Presidential Campaign Faces Cash Crunch: Report
5 dead, 2 missing in Penn. flash floods
Mother Visiting Pa. Among 5 Killed in 'Fierce' Flash Floods; Her 2 Kids Still Missing
Fire engine
Ga. Firefighter Couple Set to Wed Seriously Injured After Engine Overturns While Responding to Crash