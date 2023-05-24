Maryland Man Is Beaten to Death in Retaliation for Fight at Son's School, Says Family

A Maryland father of three was beaten to death outside his home after a group of men allegedly showed up at his house following a fight involving one of his children at a Maryland middle school.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Christopher Michael Wright died a day after sustaining life-threatening injuries following an attack by three to four men in their mid 20s to mid 30s.

WBAL-TV reports the suspects showed up Friday to the home Wright, 43, shared with his children and fiancée Tracy Karopchinsky,

Karopchinsky said her 14-year-old son was involved in a fight with another teen earlier that day at Brooklyn Park Middle School, and the group of men showed up in retaliation.

"Chris came out to tell them he's not coming out here to fight, and they threatened at one point to come in and get him, and then they said, 'If he's not going to fight, then you're going to fight,'" Karopchinsky told WBAL.

All three children were home at the time of the deadly beating, she said.

The suspects have not been named, but security footage reportedly captured the men involved in the attack, the outlet reports.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact homicide detectives at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.