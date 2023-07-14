Man, 79, Attacked by Alligator While on Early Morning Walk at Florida Country Club: 'I’m Bleeding'

The victim, who survived, was bitten on the leg by a nearly-7-foot-long female alligator, authorities said

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE.
Published on July 14, 2023 12:51PM EDT
A 79-year-old Florida man out on an early morning walk survived an alligator attack on Thursday in Naples, authorities said.

In a 911 call obtained by NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, the man can be heard calmly telling a dispatcher that the gator bit him on the leg.

“I’m bleeding, don’t know how bad it is,” said the victim, who was able to put his T-shirt around his wound. “There’s a lot of skin ripped off, I see, probably some muscle.”

Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the community within the Forest Glen Golf & Country Club shortly after 5 a.m. local time and quickly transported the victim by medical helicopter to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement

One of the deputies spotted the nearly-7-foot female alligator leaving the scene and heading to a nearby lake, authorities said.

A trapper was then able to apprehend the animal, and removed it from the community, the sheriff’s office said. 

Since it is currently alligator mating season, the female gator was likely protecting her eggs, an expert told WBBH.

“This doesn’t appear to look like the person acted inappropriately,” said Dr. Billy Gunnels, an urban ecology professor at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU). “It just appears to be an unfortunate consequence of a mother protecting their young.”

The sheriff’s office has urged residents to be cautious during the hours of dusk and dawn.

Meanwhile the victim was discharged from the hospital and is resting comfortably at his home, according to WBBH.

Alligator attacks are rare but tend to happen during mating season, from May through September. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, the state is home to 1.3 million alligators, and an average of 10 unprovoked attacks occur every year.

In April, a 72-year-old man lost a portion of his right leg after he was reportedly attacked by an alligator at an RV park in Brevard County. The victim lost his leg from the knee down after he was bitten at Great Outdoors RV and Golf Resort in Titusville, according to NBC affiliate WESH and CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

And in February, an 85-year-old woman was killed by an 11-foot-long alligator near Fort Pierce.

