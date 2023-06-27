Man Arrested After Stabbing Deaths of Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary

The 97-year-old mother of one of the victims was also found dead, according to authorities

Published on June 27, 2023 10:01AM EDT
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the triple homicide that took place on Sunday morning in Newton, Mass., according to authorities. 

Christopher Ferguson, of Newton, has been charged with murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and burglary, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a press conference on Monday evening

The victims have been identified as Gilda D’Amore, 73, her husband Bruno D’Amore, 74, and Gilda's mother, Lucia Arpino, 97, according to Ryan. Gilda and Bruno were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. 

Only Gilda’s autopsy has been completed, but the DA said that when the remaining two are finished, Ferguson will face additional counts of murder.

Gilda’s autopsy revealed she had been stabbed more than 30 times and suffered injuries from blunt force trauma, Ryan said.

"At this time we know of no established connection between family members and Mr. Ferguson," Ryan said, adding that the crime appears to be a random act.

A friend of the couple had gone to check on the victims after they did not arrive at church to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary and called 911 after discovering them dead in their home, according to a press release from the DA’s office

The preliminary investigation indicated some signs of forced entry including broken glass and missing screens at the basement windows, according to the release. 

Ferguson was allegedly identified after investigators canvassed the neighborhood and were able to locate a video from another residence on Albemarle Road that showed a male walking in that area, about four-tenths of a mile from the victim’s home.

"Several officers when shown that video were able to make an identification of the individual depicted on the video as Mr. Ferguson, who was known to them," Ryan alleged. 

A bloody footprint found at the scene was also positively matched o Mr. Ferguson, the release alleges.

Newton, Massachusetts.

"Two of the individuals were celebrating a golden wedding anniversary this weekend," Ryan said at a news conference Sunday evening. "As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day. To have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic."

The victims’ church, Sacred Heart and Our Lady’s Collaborative, shared a remembrance online. “It is with a heavy heart that we share that the terrible tragedy that happened yesterday in Newton hit very close to home…impacting our faith community and our own family.” 

“Many in our  faith community are grieving this great loss. We ask for your prayers for them, most especially for their three children and their five grandchildren.”

Ferguson is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has retained counsel.

