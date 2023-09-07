Man Arrested in Connection with Killing of 9 U.S. Citizens in 2019 Mexico Ambush

A man wanted in connection with a 2019 ambush that left nine American citizens dead in Mexico has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday.

Ivan Gustavo Hernandez-Cabral, 24, was taken into custody in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday after the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip about his whereabouts, the agency said in a release.

Hernandez-Cabral is being held pending extradition to Mexico, where he faces charges related to his alleged involvement in the Nov. 4, 2019 ambush that killed three women and six children on a road in Sonora, the U.S. Marshals Service added.

“This arrest represents our relentless and unwavering dedication, along with our partners, in tracking down and apprehending violent foreign fugitives,” said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico in a release. “Don’t come to the State of New Mexico and attempt to hide, we will find you and ensure justice is served."

Julian Adrian and Bryan Lebaron brought flowers where 9 of their relatives were killed. David Peinado/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Authorities said cartel gunmen shot at three vehicles carrying women and children with dual nationalities residing in the region, according to CBS News. Five children managed to survive the attack, the outlet added.

Some of the victims in the group — who were Mormons on their way to a wedding — were burned alive, authorities added, per the outlet.

The family reportedly entered an area where a shootout had occurred among competing cartel groups that same day and were accidentally targeted by one of them, reported CBS News, citing

Mexican authorities.

People stand near the burned car where part of the nine murdered members of the Lebaron family were killed. HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images

WhatsApp voice messages revealed the horrifying moments after the ambush, the outlet added.

"Dawna and Christina are gone. They are not — they are dead," a woman said, per CBS News.

"They opened fire... killed Dawna and the baby. And another one... and Dawna's yelling at the kids to get down," a man said in another message, per the outlet.

Following the fatal shooting of his mother and two brothers, 13-year-old Devin Langford managed to hide his siblings in bushes before walking 14 miles to seek help, added CBS News. His 9-year-old sister, McKenzie, was wounded in the arm and wandered for four hours in the dark before eventually finding rescuers, the outlet continued.

By February 2021, Mexican prosecutors said about 20 suspects in the case were arrested with more outstanding warrants remaining, according to the Associated Press.

Hernandez-Cabral also faces a charge of entering the country illegally and is waiting on a federal court hearing in Albuquerque, according to the Marshals Service, which added that a U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Hernandez-Cabral in July when he crossed the border illegally near Columbus, New Mexico.

