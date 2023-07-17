Man Arrested in 1979 Cold Case Murder of Md. Mom Who Was Found Fatally Shot in Woods

After 44 years, authorities in Maryland have made an arrest in the sexual assault and killing of 28-year-old mother Vickie Lynn Belk.

In a July 13 press release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that a grand jury had indicted 63-year-old Andre Taylor on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and second-degree rape.

Taylor, who was 18 at the time of the 1979 murder, was arrested on June 27 at his Washington, D.C. home. Authorities credited advancements in DNA testing for allegedly connecting him to the crime.

“Nearly 44-years ago, our family lost Vickie Lynn Belk, a beloved mother, sister and friend to a tragic and heinous crime,” said Kay Belk, Belk’s sister, per the release. “The news of the grand jury returning an indictment" for the accused "and an arrest in her murder begins the long-awaited process of justice finally being served.”

On Aug. 28, 1979, Belk was reported missing to the Prince George’s County Police Department by her then boyfriend. The two had last seen each other the day prior at the Department of Agriculture where they both worked. But, loved ones became concerned when Belk never returned to her apartment in Suitland, Md.

The next evening, a local teenager was riding his bike when he noticed a body on the ground — later identified as Belk — in a wooded area off Metropolitan Church Road and Route 227, according to the sheriff’s office.

Belk had been sexually assaulted and fatally shot. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

The case remained cold for years, though detectives, many of whom have since retired, continued to investigate Belk’s homicide.

Last year, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began looking into the case again and re-submitted Belk’s clothes to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which is a national DNA database. A match came back on Nov. 1, 2022 for Taylor, who authorities say is a convicted felon.

According to the release, arrest records from the 1980s showed Taylor living at a home in Bryans Road, Md., less than four miles from where Belk's body was discovered.

Vickie Lynn Belk. Charles County Sheriffâs Office

Investigators said they initially had trouble finding Taylor, since he had no known address since 2019. But, with help from local and federal agencies, a search warrant for Taylor’s DNA was issued, and he was eventually tracked down in Washington, D.C.

Following Taylor’s arrest, he was taken to the Charles County Detention Center to face his charges, authorities said. Taylor is being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

“This case occurred more than four decades ago and yet the detectives and forensics personnel never gave up,” Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said, per the release. “They continuously looked for ways to identify a suspect. This arrest serves as a reminder of our commitment to doing everything we can to solve crimes. We never give up. We never stop seeking justice for victims.”

Authorities say there is no known connection between Belk and Taylor.

At the time of her death, Belk was survived by her son, Lamont, who was 7-years-old, five siblings, and her parents who have since died, according to the release.

Belk graduated from T. C. Williams High School in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from St. Augustine College in Raleigh, N.C. in 1974. She was also a member of the Oakland Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va.

After her tragic murder, the Belk family created the Vickie Belk Scholarship Foundation to honor Belk and provide scholarships in her memory.

“The role of the VBSF Board is to assist in raising funds for graduating seniors at Oakland Baptist Church (OBC) in Alexandria, VA and provide opportunities that continue the legacy of Vickie Lynn Belk,” its website says.

“Approximately 100 scholarships have been awarded to the graduates of OBC. Through this scholarship, Vickie’s love for education and the youth of OBC continues.”

