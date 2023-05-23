Ky. Man Allegedly Shot His Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault

By Nicole Acosta
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:19 PM
Clifton E. Williams
Clifton E. Williams. Photo:

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

A Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities claim he shot his roommate after the victim ate the last Hot Pocket in the home, according to multiple news outlets.

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested Sunday on one count of assault for the shooting that wounded his roommate during an alleged argument over the microwavable food item, Metro Louisville police said, per WLKY, Fox 19, and WPSD.

According to WLKY, police said Williams became upset when he learned his roommate had apparently eaten the last Hot Pocket, and allegedly started throwing tiles at him. The roommate reportedly tried to leave, but that’s when Williams allegedly went back inside the shared home, grabbed a gun, and shot the victim in the rear end, arrest papers obtained by WLKY state.

The roommate told investigators he sought help a few blocks away, Fox 19 reports, citing authorities. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to WPSD, police said the unidentified victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams, who was arraigned on the assault charge Monday morning, was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and to not possess any firearms or other weapons, Fox 19 reports.

Williams is reportedly expected back in court on May 30. It's unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Related Articles
Wallace and Beverly Fountain
Couple Who Opened Fire on Black Man and 10-Year-Old Son Who Were Returning U-Haul Get 33 Months in Prison
Thomas Berry
Boy, 8, Who Loved Baseball So Much He Slept in Uniform Is Killed When Driver Allegedly Goes Through Stop Sign
Hershy Scwhartz
Groom-to-Be Was Killed in Wendy’s Parking Lot a Week Before Wedding, Suspect Arrested 350 Miles Away
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
LaShawn Thompson
Death of Ga. Man in Bedbug-Infested Jail Cell Ruled as Homicide
Madeline Molina Pantoja: https://scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/313885495_454372130136103_2386148109712450463_n.jpg?stp=cp6_dst-jpg&_nc_cat=106&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=S-9U8jDawqgAX8sBQxP&_nc_ht=scontent-lga3-1.xx&oh=00_AfDunFNVYlqkXJGaaQwRkIHryxBTPNgYU0M-18OTXi-xQA&oe=6469F7AD
Missing Texas Woman's Remains Found 10 Days After Disappearance, Man Arrested
melissa highsmith
Texas Woman Kidnapped from Home 51 Years Ago as Toddler Changes Name Back to One Given by Parents
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bags in Ohio
2 Twin Newborns Found Dead in Trash Bin in Ohio
Tracy Vanderhulst, Age 38, Resident of Yucaipa. http://nixle.us/EG269. San Bernardino County Sheriff
Calif. 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old: 'May Be Additional Victims'
Lexi Rubio
How a Uvalde Mother Turned Her Grief into Action: 'I Want Children to Have a Chance to Grow Up'
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Arrest Made in Death of N.J. Mom Who Was First Reported Missing on Mother's Day: 'Act of Domestic Violence'
Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of Kohberger, a graduate student, charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to court documents newly unsealed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Stands Silent in Court — Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Him: Reports
Utah Man Confesses to Murder of Wife and Her Parents Near Salt Lake City
Utah Man Phones Police to Tell Them He's Killed Wife and In-Laws Near Salt Lake City
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Florida Child, 2, Dies After Parents Allegedly Leave Girl in Hot Car For 14 Hours
Police Line tape at a crime scene
Toddler, 3, Shoots 2 People, Leading to the Arrest of a Man Wanted for Murder: Police
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely
Daniel Penny Breaks His Silence After N.Y.C. Subway Chokehold Killing of Jordan Neely