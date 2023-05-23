Ky. Man Allegedly Shot His Roommate for Eating Last Hot Pocket

A Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities claim he shot his roommate after the victim ate the last Hot Pocket in the home, according to multiple news outlets.

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested Sunday on one count of assault for the shooting that wounded his roommate during an alleged argument over the microwavable food item, Metro Louisville police said, per WLKY, Fox 19, and WPSD.

According to WLKY, police said Williams became upset when he learned his roommate had apparently eaten the last Hot Pocket, and allegedly started throwing tiles at him. The roommate reportedly tried to leave, but that’s when Williams allegedly went back inside the shared home, grabbed a gun, and shot the victim in the rear end, arrest papers obtained by WLKY state.

The roommate told investigators he sought help a few blocks away, Fox 19 reports, citing authorities.

According to WPSD, police said the unidentified victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams, who was arraigned on the assault charge Monday morning, was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and to not possess any firearms or other weapons, Fox 19 reports.

Williams is reportedly expected back in court on May 30. It's unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.