Man Accuses Wife of Attempting to Set Him on Fire Says in Court, 'I Woke Up by Cold Liquid [Being Poured] on Me'

A Michigan man testified in court Monday that his wife attempted to set him on fire.

According to Michigan television news station WNEM, Julie Boxley was tried on charges for great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder after she was accused of trying to light her then-husband James Boxley on fire in their apartment during Christmas in 2021.

“I woke up by cold liquid [being poured] on me and right at the moment, I didn’t know exactly what was happening because I just came out of a deep sleep,” James testified in court. “It was a small flame, I could see it on top of me, and all of the sudden I realized what was going on.”

“I am looking at her like, ‘What is going on here?’” he continued. “And then she took a book of matches, and she was lighting the matches and throwing them at me and all she would say is ‘I hate you.’”

Julie’s attorney, Jennifer France, said in court that it is currently being determined whether or not the defendant’s “history of mental illness” factored into her actions.

“We don’t have the results of that, but as I stated in court several times today, Ms. Boxley has a history of mental illness, and I think that when we get all the stuff back from the forensic center, we will all see how severely ill she was at the time,” France said, per WNEM.

Julie’s preliminary exam was scheduled for Tuesday, according to Michigan television news station WWMT. Upper Michigan’s Source previously reported that she completed a competency exam and was found competent in a hearing on Aug. 8. Prior to that, her probable cause conference was adjourned in June.

Regarding more evidence connected to James that will be introduced at the trial, France added: “Well, he is her ex-husband at this point and there’s a lot more you didn’t hear today that we are saving for trial, and I would just say stay tuned for trial.”

Mid-Michigan Now reported that Julie is currently being held without bond as of Wednesday. Upper Michigan’s Source stated that she is being held without bond “because of the severity of her alleged crime,” according to the court’s register of actions.

She will be arraigned in Alger County Circuit Court on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m., per WNEM.

