Man Who Allegedly Robbed Woman at Gunpoint Demands She Connect with Him on Facebook: 'Too Pretty to Rob'

A man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside her Indianapolis, Ind., home insisted she send him a friend request on Facebook before asking her out on the social media platform, according to multiple news outlets.

On May 8, at about 4 a.m., a woman was checking her mailbox after arriving home from work when a man approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded to get inside her home, police alleged, according to local station WTHR.

Amber Beraun told WRTV that declined to let the man, identified by police as Damien Boyce, into her home, and instead handed him $100 in cash. Boyce then allegedly pointed his gun at her and demanded she add him on Facebook, according to court documents cited by the outlet.

“I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did,” Beraun told WRTV.



Soon after, Beraun said she began receiving messages from the alleged gunman, including one where he asked to meet up with the woman to “chill,” court documents obtained by WRTV state.

According to the court documents, one of the messages read, “Damn you was too pretty to rob,” per the outlet. Boyce also reportedly claimed he’d pay her back.

Beraun said the incident has left her shaken.

“He really tried to rob me of my own things, but he took away my sense of safety from my own home,” Beraun told WRTV.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Boyce was charged Wednesday with armed robbery and carrying a handgun as a felon in connection with the incident, according to court records obtained by USA Today. He is reportedly being held on a $7,500 bond.

It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for more information but has not heard back.

