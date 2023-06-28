N.C. Man Accused of Killing Dog by Slashing Her Throat in Random Attack While Owner Played Pickleball

"I can’t get the image out of my head,” one witness said

Sean Neumann
Published on June 28, 2023 04:13PM EDT
A North Carolina family is reeling after police arrested a man who they say attacked a dog randomly in a park in the middle of the day, stabbing the animal to death.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon while the owner was playing pickleball and the dog was left alone and tied up in an area near the courts, the Asheville Police Department said in a statement.

“A man approached her dog, grabbed it by the throat, and started slashing it with a knife unprovoked,” police said. “The dog succumbed to the injuries sustained on the scene.”

James Wesley Henry, 43, was arrested on a felony charge for animal cruelty and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility, records reviewed by PEOPLE show. Henry is being held on a $10,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

"He did have some blood on his person," Asheville Police Cpt. Sean Aardema told local WLOS. "The dog was minding its own business and this man heinously attacked it for no reason."

The dog’s owners also spoke with the outlet, saying they adopted the puppy – a mixed-breed chihuahua which they named Beignet – from a “Bark in the Park” event years ago because it looked like “a baby lion.”

"My three children, husband and I are devastated,” owner Liesbeth Mackie told WLOS. "This happened in broad daylight at Weaver Park. My fellow players were just a few feet away, which apparently didn't scare off Beignet's assailant."

Beignet was 11 years old and about 35 pounds, Mackie told the Asheville Watchdog.

“She was peacefully lying in the shade — she was tied up with a very long leash,” Mackie told the outlet. “Then my (pickleball) partner said, ‘Someone’s beating your dog.’”

Eric Hulin, a pickleball player on the court with Mackie, said he heard a commotion and turned to see the attacker “slamming on the dog” with a closed fist and injuring the animal.

"I can’t get the image out of my head," he said.

He and another player followed the man as he “casually” walked away from the scene, Hulin said, keeping tabs on him until police arrived.

