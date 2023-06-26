Man Accused of Firing 30 AR-15 Rounds at Pool Cleaner He Thought Was An Intruder Won't Face Charges

“This is one of those situations we call lawful but awful," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a press conference on Monday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 11:22PM EDT
Dunedin Pool Lanai Shooting Investigation
Photo:

Pinellas County Sheriffâs Office

A man in Florida allegedly fired 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle after he reportedly mistook his pool cleaner for a home intruder.

According to a press release from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place on the night of June 15 after 43-year-old Jana Hocevar alerted her husband, Bradley Hocevar of noises and the presence of an unknown male figure on their pool deck.

The figure turned out to be the Hocevar family pool cleaner, Karl Polek, who was reportedly behind schedule, causing him to arrive at their home at 9 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri claimed during a press conference on Monday.

Dunedin Pool Lanai Shooting Investigation

Pinellas County Sheriffâs Office

"Polek did not knock on the door. He didn't call or make any attempt to notify the Hocevars that he would be entering their back lanai and going on to their pool deck at 9 p.m.," Gualtieri claimed. "When Polek entered, he did so through a side door."

After the Hocevars saw Polek, 33, reportedly coming toward their door with a flashlight, Hocevar allegedly fired the first two rounds from his AR-15 rifle, causing Polek to run from the pool lanai.

"Polek was turning away, and he was hit with glass and shrapnel from the rounds. So he wasn't per se shot. He was struck in the back with shrapnel from the rounds and glass," added Gualtieri.

Hocevar, 57, allegedly continued to fire, believing that an intruder was still on the property, the sheriff reported.

"Bradley Hocevar still couldn't see out the back windows, but both he and Jana stated that they heard a noise and believed the person was on the back deck," Gualtieri alleged. "So 47 seconds after he fired the first two rounds, and 47 seconds after Polek actually ran away, Bradley Hocevar fired additional rounds, and 25 seconds after that he fired more rounds. In total, Bradley Hocevar fired 30 rounds from the rifle in about 90 seconds."

Polek was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released the same night.

Calling the incident an "unfortunate set of circumstances," Gualtieri claimed that Hocevar acted within the law when he reportedly fired his weapon, citing Florida’s "Stand Your Ground Law" which protects Hocevar’s right to fire toward someone he believed posed a threat to him and his wife.

"This is one of those things if I was going to sum it up, it's a terrible set of circumstances but it's unfortunate, avoidable, but it's probably one of those things that I would call lawful but awful," he said. "It's lawful, but it's just an awful set of circumstances. But we're fortunate that no one was seriously hurt. There was no crime that was committed and Hocevar was acting within the law when he fired."

