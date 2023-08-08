Nev. Mom Had No-Contact Order Against Father of Her Child. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

The father of a Nevada mother’s child was arrested after being accused of killing her days after she was granted a no-contact order against him, authorities said.

On Aug. 6, Esteban Garcia, 21, was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on multiple charges, including open murder and owning/possessing a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Garcia is suspected of fatally shooting Jennifer Beltran-Galassi, a 20-year-old woman with whom he had a “domestic relationship and shared a minor child,” the release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garcia was convicted of domestic battery and abuse, neglect, or endangerment of a child in Sparks Justice Court on July 27. As a result, he was sentenced to probation, and ordered to have no contact with Beltran-Galassi.

On Aug. 5, at around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a location in Sun Valley, a suburb of Reno, Nev., the sheriff’s office said. There, deputies found Beltran-Galassi in a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Beltran-Galassi was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Investigators identified Garcia as a suspect and eventually took him into custody in connection with Beltrain-Galassi’s homicide, the release says.

Esteban Garcia. Washoe County Sheriff's Office

“On behalf of the members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, we express our deepest condolences and wish Jennifer’s loved ones peace and courage while they endure this unimaginable loss,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam wrote.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"A person should never fear for their physical safety at the hands of their partner. The members of the WCSO joined this profession to serve and protect our community; we will continue to work relentlessly toward reducing and preventing domestic violence incidents while providing recovery support to those who have been victims of domestic violence,” the sheriff added.

Beltran-Galassi’s death was also mourned on Facebook by Reno K-9 Academy, a dog training company where she was apparently granted a position in early 2022.

“You will forever be in our hearts Jennifer,” the post reads. “Not a soul will forget how sweet and kind you were.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

