Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss

"He had fallen on hard times and she offered to let him stay in her basement," Kaitlyn Lynch's employer James Hartke told The Cincinnati Enquirer

Published on August 25, 2023 02:37PM EDT
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Kaitlyn Lynch. Photo:

Go Fund Me

The mother of two who police say was kidnapped from Ohio and later found dead in Tennessee was familiar with her alleged killer and was trying to help him, according to her employer, who spoke to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Kaitlyn Lynch, 36, was found dead inside her vehicle on Aug. 19 in Cheatham County, Tenn., authorities said in court documents obtained by Fox 19WLWT and WSMV-TV. The discovery was made after a multi-county car chase ended in the arrest of Lance Miller, 32, of Abbott, Texas.

Lynch worked with James Hartke at his law firm in Ohio, Hartke told the Enquirer, and he said that Miller was a friend of Lynch's late husband — who unexpectedly died this spring.

"He [Miller] had fallen on hard times and she offered to let him stay in her basement," Hartke told the Enquirer. He also told the outlet that he heard Miller had romantic feelings for Lynch, which she did not return.

Investigators began searching for Lynch on Aug. 18 after police responded to a Cincinnati home on a report of shots fired, per a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department. Police said an investigation revealed “that a victim might have been injured and held against her will in her vehicle that was taken," the release states.

"She was super sweet," Sherrie Rickman, who also worked with Lynch at the law firm, told the Enquirer. "She was a really spunky girl. She was a hugger."

Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Lance Miller.

Cincinnati Police Department

Miller is currently being held at Wilson County Sheriffs Office in Tennessee on fugitive of justice, evading arrest and abuse of a corpse charges, according to online court records reviewed by PEOPLE. In Hamilton County, Ohio, he is facing murder and kidnapping charges, additional online records show. It’s unclear if Miller has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

GoFundMe campaign has been created to help raise money for Lynch's funeral and for her two daughters, ages 7 and 8.

"We are in complete disbelief that this has happened to our Kaitlyn," a statement from her family in the fundraiser reads. "Anyone who knew Kaitlyn knew how much she loved being a mom to her two beautiful daughters and how she was always willing to lend a hand. She was funny, beautiful, determined and she will be deeply missed by all.”

