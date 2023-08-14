Mass. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend in Front of Their 2 Children as Police Continue Search for Body

A Massachusetts man has been accused of killing his girlfriend at their Salem apartment while their two young children were inside.

On Aug. 8, Pablo Vicente, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of 20-year-old Nayeli Nieves, according to a news release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Aug. 14, police were still searching for her body, a spokesperson with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE.

According to the D.A. 's updated news release, prosecutors say one of Vicente’s relatives contacted a Lynn police detective on Aug. 7 and alleged Vicente had admitted to killing Nieves and putting her body in a dumpster near their Salem apartment.

This prompted investigators to contact Salem police, who then allegedly found “evidence” at the couple’s residence that “corroborated Vicente’s alleged statement to his relative," according to the release.

According to a police report obtained by Boston.com, The Salem News and WCVB-TV, when Vicente was taken in for questioning, he allegedly confessed to police that he fatally choked Nieves while their 9-month-old and 3-year-old children were present during a fight over whether or not she was cheating on him.

The report alleges Vicente kept the body inside the home for three days before disposing of it in a dumpster at the apartment complex. He allegedly claimed he “wanted to spend more time with his children,” which is why he did not call 911, according to the police report cited by Boston.com and The Salem News.

Both children have been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families, the release states.

Following Vicente’s arrest, police obtained surveillance footage allegedly showing Vicente carrying what appeared to be Nieves’ body to a dumpster on the property, per the report. However, when authorities searched the dumpster again, they couldn’t find anything since it had been emptied earlier that day.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to court records obtained by The Salem News and The Boston Globe, Vicente was arrested in April for allegedly assaulting Nieves but was later released on bail.

Prosecutors say Vicente was arraigned on Aug. 8 in Salem District Court and has pleaded not guilty. PEOPLE couldn’t immediately find contact information for the attorney he obtained for bail purposes.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created by Nieves’ relatives to help support her surviving children.

"Nayeli was a mother who would go above and beyond for her children. Her love for them was limitless and unwavering, embodying selflessness and unconditional care,” the fundraiser reads. “Unfortunately, her passing has left them without either parent and our family is stepping up to take on the responsibility to continue raising them.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

