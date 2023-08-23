Man, 93, Rekindles Romance with Woman He Met at a Wedding in 1959. Now, They’re Getting Married

Joe Potenzano's lifelong bachelor status will come to an end this October when he marries Mary Elkind, a woman he briefly dated after they met 64 years ago

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 05:53PM EDT

Joe Potenzano and Mary Elkind are proof that love is worth the wait. The couple plans to get married to each other this fall — 64 years after they first met. 

"I say this unashamedly. I fell in love with her and she told me she fell in love with me," Potenzano, 93, of Paramus, New Jersey, told ABC affiliate WABC-TV. "What else do you want."

Potenzano and Elkind, 83, first met in 1959 at his sister's wedding, WABC-7, Fox affiliate WNYW and NJ.com reported. Elkind was the maid of honor and Potenzano served as the best man. 

After briefly dating, the two went their separate ways as Elkind pursued a professional dance career and Potenzano studied engineering at Fairleigh Dickinson University, per NJ.com.

Elkind later married another man, and the couple raised a family in Rockland County, New York, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Potenzano remained a bachelor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Throughout the years, the pair kept in touch via their families, per WNYW. Then last year, Potenzano asked Elkind, whose husband died nine years earlier, out on a date. 

"I was sitting in my house one day, sitting in my sofa chair," he told WABC-TV. "And I noticed there was nobody else I could call. Everybody was gone. And I began to feel that loneliness that only comes at 90 years old."

However, after saying yes, there was still one thing to take care of.

“I said, ‘Sure!’ and then he says, 'well, I guess I’m going to need your phone number,'" Elkind recalled to NJ.com.

They went on dinner and movie dates and called each other and the two were at Potenzano’s house one day when he proposed to her, according to NJ.com

The couple plans to head to Cape Cod for their honeymoon after they marry this October, per the outlet. 

“I’ve always cared for Joe," said Elkind. "There were times when I wondered what my life would have been like if I married Joe. So that’s what makes it easy for me."

Related Articles
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attends the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023
Derek Hough Sings About Love and 'Forever' in Romantic Song Released Ahead of Wedding to Hayley Erbert
Pamela Ann Merritt custody image Colin Kerdachi murder montrose Houston
After a Woman's Landlord Disappeared, She Allegedly Began Renting Out His Room. Now She's Charged with His Murder
Jermaine Florence Jr. charged with shooting and killing a pregnant woman's baby in Fayetteville, Arkansa
North Carolina Man Charged in Connection with Killing of Pregnant Woman's Unborn Child
TikToker goes viral after saying she and husband alternate sides of the bed
Woman Goes Viral for Saying She and Her Husband 'Randomly' Pick Which Side of the Bed They Sleep On
Tony Stewart tribute post to Ashlea Albertson
Tony Stewart Racing Driver Ashlea Albertson Dead at 24 in a Reported ‘Road Rage Accident’
Patricia Clarkson Reflects on Choosing Not to Get Married
Patricia Clarkson on Her 'Big Choice' to Never Get Married or Have Kids: 'I've Had a Sexy-Ass Life'
Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Renew Their Vows After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Never a Bad Time to Recommit'
Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Renew Their Wedding Vows in Aruba After 4 Years: 'Never a Bad Time to Recommit'
Tennessee News Anchor Proposed to During Live Broadcast:
News Anchor Gets Engaged After Boyfriend Surprises Her for 'Special Report': 'I’m Going to Cry'
Coast Guard rescues man stranded on Cay Sal
Sailor Stranded for 3 Days on Uninhabited Island in ‘Good Health’ After Rescue by Coast Guard
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson Gets Engaged in 'The Bachelorette' Season 20: 'A Man That I Can Love Forever'
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
All About the Jersey Shore Location Where Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Got Married
Rachel Cohen Wedding TikTok
Watch Bride Try On Her Mother's Wedding Dress Thirty Years After Parents Exchanged Vows: 'I Had to Wear It!'
Robin Roberts Bachelorette Party
Robin Roberts Celebrates 'Truly Lit' Bachelorette Party: 'Filled with Gratitude'
Woman, 84, Who Started Skydiving Again After Husbandâs Death Halfway Towards Goal of 1,000 Jumps
Woman, 84, Who Began Skydiving Again After Husband’s Death Is Halfway Towards Goal of 1,000 Jumps
Kody Brown and Christine Brown
Sister Wives' Kody Keeps Stewing over Christine, Vowing He 'Never' Wants to See Her and Will Keep 'Hating'