A $700 Robot Vacuum with Strong Suction Power Is Just $180 at Amazon Today

The last thing anyone wants to worry about during the summer is housework. Unfortunately, we can’t take summer vacation away from household chores, but when it comes to mundane tasks such as vacuuming and mopping, investing in a smart cleaning tool and letting it do all the work is an option.

And, right now, the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is on sale at Amazon. Normally $700, the dual-function cleaning tool is heavily discounted for a whopping $520 off.

This two-in-one mop and vacuum cleaner has four cleaning modes, including spot clean, auto clean, edge clean, and zig-zag, all of which can be controlled using the included remote. The vacuum is equipped with 1,400 pascals of suction power and four brushes that work together to suck up dust, animal hair, and dirt from low pile carpet and hard flooring — with little effort on your part. And it can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before it automatically heads back to its charging dock.

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $180 (Save 74%)

Amazon

Small enough to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach areas, the robot’s powered navigation ensures that all your surfaces get cleaned and no spots are left untouched. Plus it features a HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens while you clean. When you're ready to mop, simply fill the 230-milliliter water tank, attach the mopping pad, and let the machine handle the rest.

Thanks to built-in anti-drop sensors, you won't have to worry about the device bumping into furniture, tumbling down the stairs, or falling off a ledge as it goes to work. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum and mop combo device a five-star rating, raving about its strong suction power and saying it’s “worth every penny.”

One reviewer wrote, “It’s great at vacuuming and mopping our space. I was surprised at how much it picks up!” They added, “I have a toddler who throws food everywhere and this vacuum saved me!” Another reviewer shared, “This robot vacuum is very efficient with cleaning my wooden floors. The best part is that it gets in the corners.”

A third reviewer said this vacuum "so far works much better, and the battery life is far superior" compared to their Roomba. They also shared that the vacuum does a great job cleaning up their three cats’ fur, dirt, and dust, adding they are "very pleased so far."

There’s no word on when this deal will end, so head to Amazon to snag the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo while it's 74 percent off!

