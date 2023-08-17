Mama June Slams Critics of Her Social Media Use amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Fight: 'Hard On All of Us'

“I needed a break from reality for a minute,” Mama June Shannon said of posting on social media while her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell faces stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer

Updated on August 17, 2023 12:09PM EDT
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Mama June Shannon and Anna Cardwell. Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty; Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Mama June Shannon is clapping back at anyone who thinks her social media use means she’s not actively supporting her daughter’s cancer journey.

On Monday, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, posted a video on Instagram and later slammed a commenter who urged her to “worry about” her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell and be by her side “fighting” cancer with her rather than be on social media.

“Well let me school you just a little bit. We speak almost on a daily basis,” she responded. “This [has] all been hard on all of us and she knows that. If she was really bad off — I mean come on I have common sense — we wouldn’t be going anywhere. I would be right there like we always have every time that she had a chemo treatment.” 

“Life doesn’t stop even though some days it feels like I’m living in a dream with all this. It's a daily struggle for me [mentally] and [emotionally] to deal with,” Shannon wrote. “At the end of [the day], there is nothing we can change about the situation. I needed a break from reality for a minute even though it’s in the front of my mind every second of every single day. So me posting on social media doesn’t mean I don’t care or ain’t there for her during this.” 

“Until you walk a day in my shoes, you or anyone [don’t] have any idea what I deal with and struggle with,” she ended.

Mama June Slams Critics of Her Social Media Use amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Battle: 'Hard On All of Us'

Mama June/Instagram

Shannon has been putting her eldest daughter’s needs first since her cancer journey began. In May, PEOPLE confirmed that she and her husband, Justin Stroud, would soon be leaving Alabama for her native Georgia. While there, they'll be able to help care for Anna amid her battle with cancer.

"We are definitely leaving Alabama. I'm in the process of leaving Alabama now and I'm in the final steps of my legal issues," Stroud, 35, told The US Sun. "So we'll definitely be going back to Georgia."

However, at this time, Shannon said the couple has "split time between Alabama and Georgia."

"And when we come to help Anna and visit, we stay in an Airbnb," she added.

Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer in January. She learned of her diagnosis after undergoing testing for stomach aches. And while Shannon and Cardwell had a strained relationship over the years, the Shannon family matriarch told the outlet that their bond "was actually working before she found out that she had cancer."

"It didn't just all of a sudden miraculously start working like what Anna had cancer, you know, to make that totally clear with everybody," she added.

Cardwell has shared a glimpse into how she's navigating her cancer journey. Ahead of Mother's Day, Cardwell shared a photo with boyfriend Eldridge Toney as she was "going on to round 3 of chemo." She said despite dealing with digestion issues, it was still a "pretty good day."

"Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂," she shared on Instagram. "But overall it's going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏"

EXCLUSIVE: *NO WEB UNTIL 3PM EDT 18TH APRIL* Mama June Shannon was reunited with her family as she attended her daughterâs second chemotherapy session. The reality TV star, 43, was present at a hospital in Georgia to support Anna âChickadeeâ Cardwell as she received treatment for stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a type of cancer affecting her liver, kidney, and lung. At the emotional chemo session was June, her husband Justin Stroud, her other daughter Jessica and Annaâs boyfriend Elridge Toney. Mother-of-two Anna, 28, first reported experiencing stomach aches before undergoing a series of tests that led to the terrifying diagnosis in January. She recently completed her first round of chemotherapy, and doctors are said to be monitoring her progress before making any further decisions. Images show Anna hooked up to medical equipment in a hospital in Georgia while one photograph shows her hair after it fell out. Sources close to the family said the family have been rallying around Anna as she embarks on her treatment. A source said of Juneâs visit: âThe family are rallying around Anna and are doing everything they can to make her feel comfortable. âJune has been by her daughterâs side and is supporting her completely through this terrible ordeal she is facing.â. 15 Apr 2023 Pictured: Mama June Shannon was reunited with her family as she attended her daughterâs second chemotherapy session. The reality TV star, 43, was present at a hospital in Georgia to support Anna âChickadeeâ Cardwell as she received treatment for stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a type of cancer affecting her liver, kidney, and lung. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Mama June Shannon with daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell during chemotherapy. MEGA

Shannon recently told PEOPLE that dealing with her daughter's cancer has left her "emotionally drained."

"I don't go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I'm already emotionally drained because of that," she explained. "I'm not being mean with the emotion... I'm not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day."

"I just have the energy to give to them and answer that a hundred times without crying on TikTok for three hours," she continued. "You don't know whether to scream. You don't know whether to laugh. You don't know whether to holler. You don't know who to blame."

And while Shannon noted that it's also been "mentally draining" for Cardwell, she said her daughter has enjoyed using TikTok as an escape.

"You're asking her that a hundred times, and that's why I know it's mentally draining for her too. They're asking her stuff," she added. "And so for her escape is TikTok but her having 600, 700 people and she's dancing and being goofy. They love that about Anna. They love that. So I'll tell you, go follow Anna. Like on TikTok, like go follow. If she's feeling good, she's mostly on there."

