One of Mama June's Daughters Nearly Quit Show amid Mom's Addiction – but She Learned to 'Lean on' Her Sisters

Being on reality television isn't for the weak — but Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon have learned how to navigate the difficult terrain together.

After Alana, 17, made a splash on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, fans got to get a closer look at the then-spunky kid and her family on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 to 2014. The Thompson-Shannon family later got another reality series focusing on matriarch Mama June Shannon and her struggles, called Mama June: From Not to Hot, which is also known as Mama June: Family Crisis and Mama June: Road To Redemption.

But having the family's many struggles, particularly June's addiction, take center stage on the show hasn't been easiest to endure. In fact, that very issue led one of June's daughters to contemplate her future on reality TV altogether.

"I think I only felt like that during my mom's addiction because that was such a big part of our life being out there," Lauryn, 23, admits to PEOPLE exclusively ahead of Mama June: From Not to Hot's season 6 finale. "So many emotions, so many things we were going through that at some point, I just felt like, can we just handle this on our own without it being blasted for millions to see?"

Lauryn, however, acknowledges the role reality TV has played in keeping her family together amid the strife.

Robin L Marshall/Getty

"I definitely feel like it brings us closer together because although we may not have been talking at the time, we still had to get a job done," she explains. "You still had to film together at times and you would always bottle down these types of things and it would be like, okay, well I can't say this because we're filming right now."

Lauryn adds, "But then, that's why when you guys see me blow up at the meet and greet, that was all real-deal, bottled-up emotions for several years."

Something that "definitely" makes getting through the tough times easier is having sisters to lean on.

"We always, all three lean, on each other," says Alana, who also has a fourth sister named Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. "When my mama was bad in her addiction, it was really only us three. So having us three is definitely very good because we know for a fact that ain't nobody going to go run and spread our business with us three because literally, it's just us three."

"We know that we all got a good support team here," she adds. "With us three, I think we'll be okay."

Another challenge that comes with being on reality TV is navigating criticism and dealing with haters. And while Jessica's approach is to "ignore it," Lauryn recognizes that "opinions are like assholes and everybody's got one."

Christine Salvador/WE tv

"I feel like a lot of people only are allowed to see obviously what we allowed them to see on a one-hour episode of our show," Lauryn explains. "We have TikTok and social media and things like that. And then, of course, they only are allowed to see what we allow them to see or however long we allow them to see. People I feel like, a lot of the times, feel like they're entitled because they have watched us pretty much grow up. You aren't entitled to know every single detail."

She continues, "Everybody's going to believe what they want to believe. There could be a story break tomorrow on TMZ and everybody would, more so, believe that. And at the end of the day, I know the real truth, so it doesn't matter what kind of opinion these people make up."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 6 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

