One of Mama June's Daughters Nearly Quit Show amid Mom's Addiction – but She Learned to 'Lean on' Her Sisters

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon also tell PEOPLE about how they "ignore" the haters

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Mama June was reunited with all her of her four daughters for the first time in SIX years as the entire realty TV family got together for a baby shower.
Photo:

The Mega Agency

Being on reality television isn't for the weak — but Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon have learned how to navigate the difficult terrain together.

After Alana, 17, made a splash on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras, fans got to get a closer look at the then-spunky kid and her family on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 to 2014. The Thompson-Shannon family later got another reality series focusing on matriarch Mama June Shannon and her struggles, called Mama June: From Not to Hot, which is also known as Mama June: Family Crisis and Mama June: Road To Redemption.

But having the family's many struggles, particularly June's addiction, take center stage on the show hasn't been easiest to endure. In fact, that very issue led one of June's daughters to contemplate her future on reality TV altogether.

"I think I only felt like that during my mom's addiction because that was such a big part of our life being out there," Lauryn, 23, admits to PEOPLE exclusively ahead of Mama June: From Not to Hot's season 6 finale. "So many emotions, so many things we were going through that at some point, I just felt like, can we just handle this on our own without it being blasted for millions to see?"

Lauryn, however, acknowledges the role reality TV has played in keeping her family together amid the strife.

Personality Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" and June Shannon "Mama June" attends the 2nd Annual Bossip "Best Dressed List" event at Avenue on July 31, 2018
Robin L Marshall/Getty

"I definitely feel like it brings us closer together because although we may not have been talking at the time, we still had to get a job done," she explains. "You still had to film together at times and you would always bottle down these types of things and it would be like, okay, well I can't say this because we're filming right now."

Lauryn adds, "But then, that's why when you guys see me blow up at the meet and greet, that was all real-deal, bottled-up emotions for several years."

Something that "definitely" makes getting through the tough times easier is having sisters to lean on.

"We always, all three lean, on each other," says Alana, who also has a fourth sister named Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. "When my mama was bad in her addiction, it was really only us three. So having us three is definitely very good because we know for a fact that ain't nobody going to go run and spread our business with us three because literally, it's just us three."

"We know that we all got a good support team here," she adds. "With us three, I think we'll be okay."

Another challenge that comes with being on reality TV is navigating criticism and dealing with haters. And while Jessica's approach is to "ignore it," Lauryn recognizes that "opinions are like assholes and everybody's got one."

Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Christine Salvador/WE tv

"I feel like a lot of people only are allowed to see obviously what we allowed them to see on a one-hour episode of our show," Lauryn explains. "We have TikTok and social media and things like that. And then, of course, they only are allowed to see what we allow them to see or however long we allow them to see. People I feel like, a lot of the times, feel like they're entitled because they have watched us pretty much grow up. You aren't entitled to know every single detail."

She continues, "Everybody's going to believe what they want to believe. There could be a story break tomorrow on TMZ and everybody would, more so, believe that. And at the end of the day, I know the real truth, so it doesn't matter what kind of opinion these people make up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 6 finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. 

Related Articles
Teen Mom Star Nathan Griffith Arrested for Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
'Teen Mom' Alum Nathan Griffith Arrested on Charges of Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Family's 'Unaware' of How Alana's Dad Sugar Bear Is Doing
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Has 'No Type of Communication' with Dad 'Sugar Bear' amid Reported Rehab Stay (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Christopher Briney and guest attend the New York City premiere of the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on June 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Prime Video)
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Christopher Briney Says His Girlfriend Makes Him Feel the Most 'Pretty'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
James Marsden (L) and Ronald Gladden attend Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffettâs Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
'Jury Duty' Fan Favorite Ronald Gladden Was James Marsden's First Call After His 2023 Emmy Nomination
Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary
Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'
Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'
Khloe Kardashian / Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Show 'Soon' and Says 'He Talks About It a Lot'
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
90 Day's Jasmine Tells Gino She Still Has Her Ex on the Brain: 'If Our Sex Was Better, I'd Fantasize About Us
90 Day's Jasmine Tells Gino She Still Has Her Ex on the Brain: 'If Our Sex Was Better, I'd Fantasize About Us'
Chad Michael Murray attends Christmas Con New Jersey 2022
Chad Michael Murray Sets His 2023 Christmas Movie: 'This Genre Hits Home for Me' (Exclusive)
"Bailee Madison Makes âHardy Boysâ Debut as New Character Drew Darrow In Twisted Season 3 Trailer,"
Bailee Madison Makes ‘Hardy Boys’ Debut as Mysterious Drew Darrow in Twisted Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Mourns the 'Kanye I Know' and Accepts Her Relationship 'Can Never Get Back' to the Good Times
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Bye!' to Her Family as She Leans on Marriage to Travis Barker to 'Protect My Energy'