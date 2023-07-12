Malala Yousafzai Celebrates 26th Birthday and Gets Sweet Message from Husband: 'Best Partner'

Malala Yousafzai is celebrating her 26th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate shared on Instagram that she was celebrating the day in Nigeria, "a tradition I started 10 years ago." Wednesday also marked the 10th anniversary of a United Nations speech she gave about being shot by the Taliban,



In the post, she reflected on what she's learned during her decade of activism.

"Since my first speech @unitednations after surviving being shot, I finished my high school and graduated from university. I founded @MalalaFund and travelled to 31 countries to meet advocates like me who are fighting to improve access to girls’ education. We have seen achievements and setbacks, but we keep fighting," she wrote.

“Today I can see the future more clearly — because I have met our future leaders,” she added. “Girls and young women, like the ones in this photo, understand the power of education — and they are working to open the school gates wide enough for every child to enter. I know that if we match their determination, fund their work and follow their lead, we will see so much more progress in the next ten years.”

On Tuesday, the education advocate explained that her "commitment to spend my birthday with girls" is "a tradition that has brought me to Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and Ethiopia, and to refugee camps in Lebanon, Rwanda and Iraq."

"And while the pandemic put a brief pause on travel, I am thrilled to celebrate again in person with my sisters this year," she added. " I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this anniversary and I hope you follow along to see where I land.”

As she celebrates another trip around the sun, Yousafzai said she looks forward to continuing her quest to “fight for girls’ education.”

“I founded @MalalaFund and travelled to 31 countries to meet advocates like me who are fighting to improve access to girls’ education. We have seen achievements and setbacks, but we keep fighting,” she wrote on social media. “At 16 years old, I couldn’t imagine what the next decade would hold — for myself or girls like me. But I was hopeful because I saw the world waking up to the injustices we faced.”





A number of Yousafzai’s friends and famous fans shared their own tributes.

“May you be blessed with the best, always,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote in a post on her Instagram Story featuring a photo of the two.

“Thank you for all you do for women and girls worldwide,” Phoebe Gates, Bill and Melinda French Gates' daughter, wrote on her own Instagram Story alongside an image of Yousafzai surrounded by balloons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik. Twitter/MalikAsser

In honor of her special day, Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik, shared a sweet note on Twitter as well.

“Happy Birthday Malala," he wrote. "You don’t need any reminders of how amazing you are. But for what it’s worth you are the best partner I could have ever hoped for."

