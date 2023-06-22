Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'

The pro dancer couple welcomed their second baby boy, son Rio, on Father's Day

Published on June 22, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'
Photo:

Maks Chmerkovskiy/instagram

Maks Chmerkovskiy is already loving life as a dad of two.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 43, shared his first photo with both of his sons — newborn Rio John and 6-year-old son Shai — on Instagram Thursday.

"New favorite pic of all time! Father of two," he captioned the shot, adding, "Est 2017" and "#MadeInPeta," referencing wife Peta Murgatroyd.

On Sunday, June 18, at 2:06 p.m., the couple welcomed son Rio John Chmerkovskiy, the couple revealed with PEOPLE exclusively, along with the first look at their newborn.

Baby Rio was born weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. the new mom of two, 36, shared.

“We loved Rio, which we came upon at the last minute. It’s a perfect complement to our long surname!" Murgatroyd told PEOPLE. "We also wanted something easy to say with Shai."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: (L-R) Peta Murgatroyd, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Maks Chmerkovskiy attend Apple Original Films' "Luck" Premiere Event at Regency Village Theatre on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The baby's middle name, John, is in honor of the dancing pro's late father, Derek John, who died in December 2022.

Speaking with PEOPLE last month, Chmerkovskiy opened up about how special it is to give her 6-year-old a sibling after he and Murgatroyd dealt with fertility struggles.

"He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come," he said. "Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special."

