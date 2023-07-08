Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Decision I've Ever Made'

"You’re without a doubt my best friend on planet earth, my love for you is infinite," Murgatroyd wrote to Chmerkovskiy

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 06:30PM EDT
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd
Photo:

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are celebrating six years of marriage!

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday with touching tributes they penned to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Happy anniversary my love!” Chmerkovskiy, 43, wrote alongside a photo of him looking lovingly at Murgatroyd, 36, as he held her face in his hands on their wedding day. 

“Easily the absolute best decision I’ve ever made and I would marry you everyday of my life for as long as I shall….you know the rest :),” the Dancing with the Stars pro shared.

“I love you infinitely more today than on our wedding day and can’t even fathom how that’s possible because I clearly remember bursting with love when you walked towards me,” Chmerkovskiy continued. “Also looking through our wedding pictures I still gasp at how absolutely beautiful you looked 😍.”

“Thank you for choosing me and making us a house full of kids, pets, plants and infinite love,” he added, concluding his caption with the hashtags #ChmergatroydWedding and #foreverlove.

Murgatroyd shared more photos of her and Chmerkovskiy from their wedding in her Instagram post, including a sweet snapshot of them kissing under a rainbow at sunset.

She also posted a video of them sharing an embrace and several kisses at their wedding reception, along with a photo of Chmerkovskiy kissing Murgatroyd on the cheek while she held a bouquet of pink roses.

“Love of my life @maksimc,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Happy Anniversary my favorite human…6 years married 10 years together. You’re without a doubt my best friend on planet earth, my love for you is infinite. ❤️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Some of the couple’s fellow DWTS pros congratulated them in the comments, including Sasha Farber, who commented on Chmerkovskiy's post with a hands-clapping emoji.

The couple’s sister-in-law Jenna Johnson wrote “Happy Anniversary 🥹🤍” on Murgatroyd’s post. Johnson, 29, is married to Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val, 37.

Last month, the professional dancers welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Rio John. The couple also share son Shai, 6.

Related Articles
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Pose Together in Sweet Family Photo: 'Happy Everything'
Paul McCartney wished ringo and his dad a happy bday
Paul McCartney Wishes Ringo Starr, and His Father, a Happy Birthday: 'Two of My Heroes'
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary: 'My Heart Is Complete'
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Instagram
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'
Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman
Elizabeth Banks Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary to Max Handelman with New Sapphire Ring
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Take Baby Rome to Visit Baby Cousin Rio in Family Selfie with Peta and Maks
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Meets Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son in Sweet Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Boating and Beer Tasting to Celebrate 4th of July
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Take Selfies and Taste Test Beer on Fourth of July: 'Happy 4th, Y'all!'
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July
Val Chmerkovskiy Watches Fourth of July Parade Alongside Mini-Me Son Rome
Tarek El Moussa and Healther's 4 Year Anniversary
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate Fourth Anniversary of Their Chance First Meeting at a Boat Party
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo on Instagram with Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their 24th Wedding Anniversary: 'Still Holding Hands'
Ringo Starr Celebrates Birthday with Annual Peace and Love Event
Ringo Starr Says 'Nothing Makes Me Feel Old' as He Turns 83: 'In My Head, I'm 27' (Exclusive)
The Voice -- Live Finale, Part 1 - Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Every Day Has Been the Best Day'
Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday
Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday
Fantasia Barrino Gets Emotional as She Celebrates 39th Birthday with Oprah Winfrey and 'The Color Purple' Cast
Fantasia Barrino Gets Emotional as She Celebrates 39th Birthday with Oprah Winfrey and 'The Color Purple' Cast
Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Still Going Strong’