Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Decision I've Ever Made'

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are celebrating six years of marriage!

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday with touching tributes they penned to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Happy anniversary my love!” Chmerkovskiy, 43, wrote alongside a photo of him looking lovingly at Murgatroyd, 36, as he held her face in his hands on their wedding day.

“Easily the absolute best decision I’ve ever made and I would marry you everyday of my life for as long as I shall….you know the rest :),” the Dancing with the Stars pro shared.

“I love you infinitely more today than on our wedding day and can’t even fathom how that’s possible because I clearly remember bursting with love when you walked towards me,” Chmerkovskiy continued. “Also looking through our wedding pictures I still gasp at how absolutely beautiful you looked 😍.”

“Thank you for choosing me and making us a house full of kids, pets, plants and infinite love,” he added, concluding his caption with the hashtags #ChmergatroydWedding and #foreverlove.

Murgatroyd shared more photos of her and Chmerkovskiy from their wedding in her Instagram post, including a sweet snapshot of them kissing under a rainbow at sunset.

She also posted a video of them sharing an embrace and several kisses at their wedding reception, along with a photo of Chmerkovskiy kissing Murgatroyd on the cheek while she held a bouquet of pink roses.

“Love of my life @maksimc,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Happy Anniversary my favorite human…6 years married 10 years together. You’re without a doubt my best friend on planet earth, my love for you is infinite. ❤️.”

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Some of the couple’s fellow DWTS pros congratulated them in the comments, including Sasha Farber, who commented on Chmerkovskiy's post with a hands-clapping emoji.

The couple’s sister-in-law Jenna Johnson wrote “Happy Anniversary 🥹🤍” on Murgatroyd’s post. Johnson, 29, is married to Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val, 37.

Last month, the professional dancers welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Rio John. The couple also share son Shai, 6.

