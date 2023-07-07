Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Pose Together in Sweet Family Photo: 'Happy Everything'

The professional dancing pair shared a photo of their newly minted family of four

By Staff Author
Published on July 7, 2023 05:00PM EDT
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Photo:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd enjoyed a quiet moment as a family of four.

On Thursday, Chmerkovskiy, 43, shared a photo of his family as they took a walk on his Instagram. In the photo, Chmerkovskiy poses next to his wife, Murgatroyd, 36, who stands beside the couple's son, Shai, 6. A white stroller sits in front of them, holding baby Rio, 2 weeks old.

"My ♾️," the Dancing with the Stars alum captioned his post. "Happy everything from this #Chmerkovskiy clan to y'all."

He ended his post with, "#mostlymadeinPeta," referencing the family's dog Hachi, who sits beneath Chmerkovskiy's legs.

In the comment section, Murgatroyd added, "Hooray to me finally making it outside 😂," and reshared the post to her Instagram Story.

Just two weeks ago, the couple welcomed son Rio John and talked with PEOPLE about how they chose their son's name. “We loved Rio, which we came upon at the last minute. It’s a perfect complement to our long surname!" Murgatroyd told PEOPLE. "We also wanted something easy to say with Shai."

The couple first announced Rio's birth on Instagram in celebration of Father's Day. "Happy Father’s Day to me!" he wrote in his caption, before adding a cheeky remark: "#MadeInPeta."

Chmerkovskiy spoke with PEOPLE last month and opened up about how special it is to give his 6-year-old a sibling after the couple faced fertility struggles.

"He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come," he said. "Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special."

In April, the family added a furry friend to their growing family. "Meet our newest family member, Hachi Chmerkovskiy 🐶," the couple captioned a joint Instagram post.

"Shai is obsessed, and we let him take the lead on naming the puppy," the professional dancing pair wrote. "We probably bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon, but hey 🤷🏼‍♀️ there is never a perfect time, right? Lol."

