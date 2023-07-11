Major League Baseball's All-Star week is in full swing at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, and as some of the biggest names in the game are there, they are being supported from afar by their No. 1 fans at home — their wives and girlfriends. Get to know some of baseball's cutest couples as the latest season of America's pastime rolls on.

01 of 15 Justin Verlander & Kate Upton Justin Verlander/ Instagram The model and the New York Mets pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following year, Upton and Verlander welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Genevieve.

02 of 15 Cole Tucker & Vanessa Hudgens cole tucker/ instagram Meet the bride- and groom-to-be! Colorado Rockies player Tucker and actress Hudgens got engaged at the end of 2022 in Paris, taking their big news public in February 2023. "He's just kind of perfect for me," she told ET two years prior. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

03 of 15 Cody Bellinger & Chase Carter Chase Carter/Instagram Speaking of wedding bells, Chicago Cubs star Bellinger proposed to his model girlfriend in Chicago in late June, sharing images from the happy moment on Instagram. The big event came two years after the pair welcomed their first child together, Caiden Carter Bellinger, in 2021.

04 of 15 Mookie & Brianna Betts Mookie Betts/Instagram "Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers," Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Betts told PEOPLE in early 2021 when the pair got engaged. "Together we've grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife." The two tied the knot in December 2021, in an oceanside ceremony at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.



05 of 15 Francisco & Katia Lindor Romain Maurice/Getty New York Mets shortstop Lindor and his wife welcomed their second daughter just before Father's Day this year. "If there is one thing that this guy never fails at, it is being an exceptional daddy 🫶🏽 We love you @lindor12bc," she captioned photos of a sweet father-daughter moment in June.

06 of 15 Dansby Swanson & Mallory Pugh Mallory Pugh/Instagram The United States Women's National soccer team star wed the Chicago Cubs shortstop at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, on Dec. 10, 2022. In a nod to their shared professional athletic careers, at their reception, they changed into custom Nikes for dancing made by the Shoe Surgeon.



07 of 15 Aaron Judge & Samantha Bracksieck Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Though the pair keeps their private life private, Bracksieck can often be seen in the stands at Yankee Stadium cheering on her outfielder husband, who in 2022, broke the American League record for most home runs in a single season. "My wife has been with me through it all and she's calm as a cucumber, that's for sure," Judge told the New York Post at the time.



09 of 15 Justin & Kourtney Turner Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports/USA Today Network/Sipa After a chance meeting at an event in Los Angeles in 2012, the two made a long-distance relationship work as Justin continued playing third base for the New York Mets and Kourtney grew her career in L.A. But once Justin made his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers, life got easier for the pair, who wed in Mexico in 2017 in a ceremony officiated by pitcher Orel Hershiser, per an interview with 1800Flowers.com. Justin now plays for the Boston Red Sox.



10 of 15 Michael Harris & Esther Starr Esther Starr/instagram Another particularly private couple, Atlanta Braves center fielder Harris and girlfriend Starr don't post about each other often, but earlier in the spring, she shared a few sweet tributes to him on Instagram. "Wearing the smile you gave me 🤍 ," she wrote in one post, adding in another, "It’s our world , you’re just living in it . 💫"

11 of 15 Mike & Jess Trout Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos/Getty The Trouts were high school sweethearts before he made it to the MLB. When the future Los Angeles Angels center fielder first saw Cox in high school, he instantly knew that she was "the one" — she was at his side when he was drafted and has supported him throughout his professional baseball career. Trout and Cox got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child three years later. "With you, life is better every single day," Trout wrote to his wife in a 2020 Instagram post. "I don't know where I would be without you by my side. Your strength and courage as a mother grows our love... I love you, Jess."

12 of 15 Trea & Kristen Turner Frazer Harrison/WireImage The Turners wed in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2018, years after they met as student athletes at North Carolina State University, according to Brides.com. Now parents, the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop and his wife recently pledged $1 million to their alma mater's athletic department.

13 of 15 Manny Machado & Yainee Alonso Patrick Smith/Getty The San Diego Padres third baseman met his now-wife through her brother, former MLB player Yonder Alonso. The couple began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in France in December 2014. "People think, 'Oh, you're a big-leaguer, you live in Miami, you can probably go to any club you want,' " Machado once told USA Today. "The truth is that we are boring. We don't really let people in. We've got a very close circle, and that's it."

14 of 15 Kris & Jessica Bryant Getty Images Another set of high school sweethearts, the Bryants started dating in their teens, marrying in their native Las Vegas in 2018 not long after he helped the Chicago Cubs to their historic World Series win. Now a third baseman for the Colorado Rockies, Bryant has three young children with his wife.